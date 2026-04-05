RCB vs CSK Playing 11, IPL 2026: Dewald Brevis likely to return for Chennai Super Kings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

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After a gap of over a week, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru take the field against a down on their luck Chennai Super Kings as the two star-studded lineups face off at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 LIVE: WATCH HERE
While RCB are coming off a win vs the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match, CSK are already in a fix after losing back to back matches to Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. Chennai are already without their talisman MS Dhoni but there’s some good news at last on the other batting front with South African big hitter Dewald Brevis likely to return to the lineup in this match. They might also opt to use Akeal Hosein as another spin option in place of Prashant Veer. Bengaluru, meanwhile, are unlikely to tinker with a winning combination.
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry/Jamie Overton
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Romario Shepherd, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma
Chennai Super Kings: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Rahul Chahar, Matthew Short, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Gurjapneet Singh, Akeal Hosein, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Spencer Johnson, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Dewald Brevis, Zakary Foulkes
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Venkatesh Iyer, Josh Hazlewood, Mangesh Yadav, Vihaan Malhotra, Vicky Ostwal, Jordan Cox, Swapnil Singh, Satvik Deswal
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.