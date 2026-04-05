RCB vs CSK Playing 11, IPL 2026: Dewald Brevis likely to return for Chennai Super Kings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru

After a gap of over a week, defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru take the field against a down on their luck Chennai Super Kings as the two star-studded lineups face off at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 LIVE: WATCH HERE

While RCB are coming off a win vs the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match, CSK are already in a fix after losing back to back matches to Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings. Chennai are already without their talisman MS Dhoni but there’s some good news at last on the other batting front with South African big hitter Dewald Brevis likely to return to the lineup in this match. They might also opt to use Akeal Hosein as another spin option in place of Prashant Veer. Bengaluru, meanwhile, are unlikely to tinker with a winning combination.