RCB vs CSK HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2026: RCB continue dominance as Chennai suffer 43-run loss at Chinnaswamy

Rajat Patidar: It feels great, but at the same time, if you play good cricket and give a lot of satisfaction among the team. I think initially the ball was stopping a bit. The way Phil and Virat bhai played innings, I think that was super. And after that, the way the team changed the way, I think I enjoyed a lot of sixes from the dugouts and from the non-striker end. Yes, I think my mindset was pretty clear. As long as I'm there, I always try to put the pressure on the bowler. And at the same time, I'm lucky that team was there. So yeah, as I said, I was enjoying the sixes. (On David) He's a specialist and he's one of the best finishers, I would say. And I think I enjoyed a lot. And he has done last year also. So yeah, I think he's more sense to sense, if you say, the best finisher and the most consistent throughout the game and one of the best finishers I've ever seen. (On the bowling) Yeah, I think the way Duffy bowled those off finger and got through the wickets, I think that has put us in the driving seat. And after that, the KP bowled and gave us a breakthrough of success for us. He was playing well. And in the death overs, the way Bhuvi and Abhinandan bowled those yorkers, I think great to watch. And in between Romario, the way he came in the team in the between and gave that one over, I think that was wonderful team effort from our boys.
IPL Live Score 2026, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Live Cricket Score Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru put on their highest-ever total against Chennai Super Kings – a whopping 250 for three after being sent into bat – before inflicting a crushing defeat for the visitors at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday night.
On a pitch that began on a slower note, Devdutt Padikkal’s half-century helped RCB regain momentum after the early dismissal from Virat Kohli. As the pitch began to ease up, RCB nimbly switched on the gears, maximised by Tim David’s sensational blitzkrieg with 70* off 25 balls with eight sixes, besides Rajat Patidar’s second-fiddle 48 not out of 19balls.
The chase never got going for CSK as steady wickets continued early on. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sanju Samson perished early yet again. Despite a fine counter from Sarfaraz Khan’s half-century, CSK were playing catch-up with wickets falling at regular intervals to stub the chase at the Chinnaswamy cauldron.
Scroll down for all the RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 match updates below
Royal Challengers Bengaluru250/3 (20.0)
Chennai Super Kings207 (19.4)
Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Chennai Super Kings by 43 runs
Ruturaj Gaikwad: Well, even I was surprised, to be honest. Great fight by Sarfaraz, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, even to some extent Shivam Dube. So I think, maybe I could have, contributed more top of the order. You never know, we would have chased it down. (on David) Well, you're right, KP. I think, Anshul almost got a wicket of him. Unfortunate to be illegal delivery, but yeah, after that, he just smacked all over the park and, as you rightly said, hats off to him. (on not taking their chances in the field) We would have had, as you rightly said, if you had taken the early chance of Virat Kohli, I think that was, I mean, maybe he would have had momentum to ourselves.
Abhinandan to Kamboj, OUT! RCB go two in two, and even the last motions out in the field show RCB's supreme command on the field. A fine sliding catch from Salt and RCB inflict a 43-run defeat for CSK at Chinnaswamy.
Matt Henry c Salt b Abhinandan Singh 2 (3b)
Duffy to bowl out. A wide followed by a slower bumper and Noor top edges it over the keeper for FOUR. A slew of singles to follow. Slower ball again and Kamboj waits on it and heaves it over square leg for SIX - 200 up for CSK, but the outcome of a contest has been sealed well in advance.
CSK 204/9 in 19 overs
Bhuvneshwar feeds length and Noor swings one over long-on for SIX. In the slot outside off stump and Noor drags it to the deep, and Kohli completes a nonchalant catch running alongside the wide long on fence. CSK are nine down.
Suyash to Overton, OUT! Sliding googly and Overton gets more elevation than distance. An easy catch in the deep and CSK's rearguard has been knocked off in a flash. Another chance at short third off the leading edge but Abhinandan drops a sitter this time!
Jamie Overton c sub (JG Bethell) b Suyash Sharma 37 (16b 4x4 2x6)
Bhuvneshwar is back
Bhuvneshwar to Veer, OUT! There's the breakthrough. Veer aims to lift Bhuvi over cover but holes out to a fine catch from Patidar in the circle. That must dash all hopes in the CSK camp as Veer's enterprising knock comes to an end. Anshul Kamboj is the new batter. A slower ball foxes Kamboj, sending the leading edge chipping nearly to the mid-off fielder. Overton backs up with back-to-back FOURs and Bhuvi oversteps with a no-ball.
Prashant Veer c Patidar b Kumar 43 (29b 6x4 1x6)
CSK 178/7 in 16 overs
Veer crunches Suyash past the umpire for FOUR and CSK are still holding afloat in the chase. It's all down to this pair right here as CSK are still ahead of what RCB were at this stage. But the kind of fireworks from David at the back-end will be super hard to replicate.
CSK 165/6 in 15 overs
Krunal's back and he goes flat outside off-stump and Prashant slaps it through cover for FOUR. Slower ball on length and Prashant whacks it from outside the off-stump over long-on for SIX. Superb shuffle and flick from Prashant, gathering the ball from the tram line and sends it firing through mid-wicket for another FOUR. Another slinger from Krunal and Veer gets some wood on the ball to slide down third for FOUR. Has the Krunal bouncer worked? He floors Veer with the quicker bumper and Jitesh's overhead collection and stumping is bettered only fractionally by Veer's hand that sits back within the crease. But have we ever seen an overhead stumping like that before off a spinner?
CSK 157/6 in 14 overs
Suyash continues. He tightens his lines around the stumps, offering no room to Overton and Veer. Overton goes squarer this time for a single. Excellent over, just the three from it.
CSK 139/6 in 13 overs
Romario Shepherd into the attack
Shepherd hits the deck but Overton stands tall and biffs it over wide long-on for SIX. Shorter and higher this time and Overton tonks it over long off this time for another SIX. Shepherd attacks the shoulder but Overton parries it over short fine for FOUR more. A stream of boundaries for CSK to find some momentum. A pristine straight drive to follow. Overton is in nick but Kohli cuts it off from long on, denying the boundary.
CSK 136/6 in 12 overs
Suyash Sharma into the attack
A touch wide and Overton slices it past backward point for FOUR. A string of singles and CSK are all about staying afloat for the full 20 now.
CSK 117/6 in 11 overs
Has he caught that one?
A sensational one-hander from Jitesh Sharma behind the stumps as Abhinandan hurtles Dube to find the inside-edge. Wrong-footed, Jitesh leaps to his right and pouches a cracking one-hander. This is annihilation of the highest order on all fronts.
Shivam Dube c †Sharma b Abhinandan Singh 18 (13b 2x4 1x6)
CSK 109/6 in 10 overs
Krunal fires in another bouncer and Prasant slaps it past point for FOUR this time. Another fiery short ball at 118 kph and Dube freezes in the crease. Krunal follows up with a slinging side-arm, forcing Dube to misfire the slog down towards long-off. Another bouncer and Dube gets some bat on it this time, the top edge flying over the keeper for FOUR.
CSK 105/5 in 9 overs
Abhinandan sends down a short ball and Prashant steers it fine down leg for FOUR. A single to follow and Dube thumps a full toss down the ground for FOUR more.
CSK 94/5 in 8 overs
Krunal Pandya into the attack
Krunal to Sarfaraz, OUT! And Sarfaraz's adventures end soon after. Krunal strikes first ball as he fires one in with flight and beats Sarfaraz's charge. Easy stumping for Jitesh and RCB are well and truly on top of this game. Shivam Dube is in at 6. And it's business as usual as he launches a first-ball SIX over deep mid-wicket. Easy on the knee and easy off the blade. Krunal to Kartik, OUT! Straight up and out. Kartik's eyes light up with another tossed up delivery. Krunal gets it straighten a touch and Kartik sends the ball straight up to the palms of short third. Prashant Veer is in next and Krunal greets him with a 126 kph bouncer outside off!
Sarfaraz Khan st †Sharma b Pandya 50 (25b 8x4 2x6); Kartik Sharma c Abhinandan Singh b Pandya 6 (3b 1x6)
CSK 84/5 in 7 overs
Abhinandan Singh into the attack
Short and Sarfaraz slashes it over point for two runs. Abhinandan drifts to the pads this time and Sarfaraz nimbly flicks it through square leg for FOUR. Abhinandan feeds a length ball and Sarfaraz slaps it over cover for FOUR more this time. FIFTY off only 24 balls for Sarfaraz as he leads a counter from the Powerplay.
CSK 77/3 in 6 overs
Duffy for a third and Sarfaraz picks up on the short ball in a flash and sends it sailing for SIX over mid-wicket. Not in control but another pick-up pull brings up the team fifty with a FOUR. FOUR more! Short again and Sarfaraz unfurls another rasping pull past square. And it's a no-ball! Sarfaraz misses out on the free hit but Kartik doesnt let a length ball go. A nimble flick sends the ball towering over mid-wicket for SIX.
Short ball and Sarfaraz plays it in front of square, pulling it over mid-on for FOUR. Bhuvneshwar strays to the pad this time and Sarfaraz scythes the ball over square leg for SIX more.
CSK 41/3 in 4 overs
Huge reprieve for Samson as he nervously flicks the ball, miscuing it just over mid-wicket. The look on Kohli's face encapsulates the moment and if Samson can get his eye in, he can still turn this around for CSK. This time it's Sarfaraz who sends the ball flying uncontrollably on the other side of the square, past deep third for FOUR. Slower ball onto the hips and Samson flicks it over fine leg for SIX. Duffy to Samson, OUT! Another edge and taken. Hard length and hard hands with no feet movement and Samson sends the ball straight to the hands of first slip.
Sanju Samson c Padikkal b Duffy 9 (5b 0x4 1x6)
CSK 30/3 in 3 overs
Bhuvneshwar into the attack
Bhuvneshwar to Mhatre, OUT! No. 200 for swing king Bhuvi. This one was devoid of movement but a sharp adjustment onto the shorter length and Mhatre falters with the pull shot yet again, sending it straight to mid-off. Bhuveshwar becomes the first pacer to bag 200 IPL wickets and only the second after Yuzi Chahal to reach the landmark.
Sarfaraz Khan is in at 4. Bang, he smears the first ball through point for FOUR and gets on the chase straightaway. There's the edge and Sarfaraz's flashy cut bursts through the slip fielder for FOUR. An eventful start for Bhuvi tonight.
Ayush Mhatre c Patidar b Kumar 1 (3b)
CSK 18/2 in 2 overs
Jacob Duffy into the attack, Samson on strike.
On the length and Samson flicks the first ball for a single. Ruturaj dabs the following behind square for another single. On the stumps and Samson taps another ball down the ground for a single. Banged into the pitch and Gaikwad nonchalantly pulls the ball for a SIX! Duffy to Gaikwad, OUT! Gone! A nimble adjustment on length, a bit fuller with the outswing and Gaikwad leans himself into an edge to first slip. Ayush Mhatre is in at 3.
Ruturaj Gaikwad c Padikkal b Duffy 7 (3b 1x6)
CSK 10/1 in 1 over(Target: 251)
A relaxed RCB huddle on the groud before they take the field. Huge day for Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad as they walk in pursuit of a record score.
At the RCB cauldron, a fledgling CSK have met their worst nemesis. They have never chased a score greater than 206 and have never conceded as much ever in the IPL. RCB's progressive combustion was way too much for Ruturaj Gaikwad to handle with a young bowling cast.
Devdutt Padikkal: "I think at the strategic timeout as well, we had to, we knew that we had to keep going and it was an important phase from there on and I'm probably glad that I got out because the way Tim went from there, it was incredible. (On the pitch) I think it was a bit tacky early on, especially with the new ball wasn't coming on that well and we have to make sure that we don't lose too many wickets. We understand that in the Chinnaswamy, if we have wickets in hand in the last five, six overs, we can really maximize and that's what we did. (On the score) Yeah, I think it's a really good score. But again, anything can happen in cricket. We have to do our things right and hopefully we'll get the win."
Full and wide from Kamboj and Patidar opens the final over with a regal SIX over deep cover! This is unfiltered aggression at its very best. A couple of deliveries in the blockhole and CSK temper the decibels for a moment. Four yorkers on the trot and David closes the innings with a flick down to cow corner. Sarfaraz Khan runs around the ball in the deep and David reels in a FOUR to close RCB at 250 for 3 - the highest score of the season so far!
RCB 250/3 in 20 overs
Overton strays to the pads and David smites it over backward square for SIX. An inside-edge down fine and David reels in two more. Another bumper and David gets a top-edge flying over Samson for FOUR more! Bang! In the slot and David crunches it down the ground for SIX and brings up his FIFTY in 21 balls. Higher, meaner and stronger. David sends the ball into orbit with another brute slog down the ground for SIX. That goes to Cubbon Park! Short ball and David hammers the Kookaburra out of Chinnaswamy with his 8th six of the night!
RCB 237/3 in 19 overs
Kamboj back in the attack
Width and a low full toss and David belts it through the off-side for another FOUR. Kamboj comes around the stumps and sends in a dipping slower ball that skims past David. A crackerjack to follow as Kamboj fires one into the heels and cleans up the stumps. But oh boy, it's a no-ball! An excellent delivery to floor David there but he has overstepped, offering the Aussie a huge chance to get right back. Full toss and David dumps it over long-on for SIX!
RCB 207/3 in 18 overs
Noor Ahmed returns
A couple of singles to follow as Noor rushes the ball through length. Raw muscle there as David simply stands up and lifts Noor without a sweat over long-off for SIX! Two in a row! Noor drops short and David pummels the ball over cow corner for another huge SIX. He comes around the stumps and fends another on length and David biffs it over extra cover for another SIX this time. 5 sixes in the last 9 balls - and David closes the over with a single.
RCB 193/3 in 17 overs
Khaleel to bowl out
A couple of singles and a bouncer to follow. Quite steep and RCB review for a wide, and the decision is overtuned successfully. Low full toss across the turf and Patidar smears it over extra cover for another glorious SIX! A fine riposte with a dipping yorker, and Patidar plays all around it. Some shout from Samson and Khaleel for an lbw, and Gaikwad refers upstairs with a wry smile. Inside-edge off the toe and the review is turned down this time. A cutter on length and Patidar slices it over backward point for FOUR. Onto the hips and Patidar flicks it stylishly for SIX! He's onto 40 off 14 balls.
RCB 172/3 in 16 overs
Overton to Padikkal, OUT! Cleaned him up. A needless attempt with the ramp from Padikkal and Overton clatters the stumps down. But a superb knock to set up the counter-attack for RCB and Padikkal has laid out the platform well for the finishers. Tim David walks in at 5. Overton continues to fire in at the stumps and strings four dots on the bounce. Fraction wide and David flays the ball down to deep cover for a single.
Devdutt Padikkal b Overton 50 (29b 5x4 2x6)
RCB 153/3 in 15 overs
Matt Henry returns
50 partnership in 16 balls as Patidar pumps Henry first ball over long-off for SIX. This has been a terrific turnaround from RCB as the pitch has just somewhat eased up to its true nature, with the ball coming along nicely. Width on offer and Padikkal slaps it through extra cover and Gaikwad drops a catch to his right as the left-hander motors to a 28-ball FIFTY.
RCB 151/2 in 14 overs
Patidar's on the charge. Dube drops it short and Patidar hooks the off-cutter over backward square-leg for a SIX! The one-dimensional bowling is backfiring now and Padikkal leans into another slower ball and clubs it over mid-off for SIX more! Short and Padikkal slaps through backward point for FOUR. Full and he drills it down the ground for another FOUR - 23 from the over and RCB are firmly back on top.
RCB 137/2 in 13 overs
An astounding shot from Patidar to get off the blocks! Noor floats one across and Patidar creams it over deep cover for a superb SIX! Tossed up into the slot and Padikkal dances down and clobbers the ball high over the sightscreen for SIX - 92 metres! Another expensive over for Noor and RCB continue to build on.
RCB 114/2 in 12 overs
Shivam Dube into the attack
CSK investing in change of pace today and that has not allowed RCB to tear away ahead in terms of scoring rates, as yet. And it works! Slower bumper on length and Salt mistimes the pull down to square leg. Noor Ahmad holds onto an excellent catch and CSK have bagged a crucial breakthrough. Rajat Patidar is in at 4. A single to follow. Another pace-off delivery outside the off-stump and Padikkal slashes it over short third for FOUR.
Phil Salt c Noor Ahmad b Dube 46 (30b 3x4 2x6)
RCB 98/2 in 11 overs
Excellent comeback on lengths from Noor as he pins Padikkal down with three dots, backed up by only two singles from DdP and Salt. Padikkal paddles a slider and gets two runs to end the over.
RCB 91/1 at the halfway mark
Jamie Overton into the attack
A hint of shape away from the batter for Overton and Salt leans into a drive through mid-off, cut down by the fielder. Pace-off on length and Padikkal waits on the ball and lifts it over extra cover for two runs.
RCB 87/1 in 9 overs
Noor Ahmad into the attack
He fires one into the pads and floors Salt first ball as he attempts a slog-sweep. A floater on length and Salt sits down comfortably and hoists over mid-wicket for SIX! A stream of singles and 10 comes from th e over.
RCB 76/1 in 8 overs
Kamboj continues
Kamboj slides one in towards the hips and Salt appears to find his rhythm with a nifty swivel flick over backward square for SIX! Another loosener on length and Salt wallops the slower-ball through mid-wicket for FOUR.
RCB 66/1 in 7 overs
A third over for Khaleel
Khaleel's gotten Padikkal twice before for nought in T20s and he moves up with a fuller delivery outside off first ball. Padikkal drives but misses the ball on the up. He opens his account versus the left-armer with a backfoot punch through point. Last ball of the Powerplay and Salt shuffles across to hammer Khaleel through mid-wicket for FOUR.
RCB 51/1 in 6 overs
Anshul Kamboj into the attack
Kohli charges first ball and the lack of pace means the ball will fall short of the mid-off fielder. Short and Kohli belts the ball through mid-wicket for FOUR. Shorter this time and Kohli falls, OUT! Kohli goes hard at the rising delivery and mistimes the pull altogether. Dube redeems himself this time with a fine catch at wide long on. Devdutt Padikkal is in at 3. Off the mark with a single. Edged and past the keeper. Salt moves away for room and gets a thick outside-edge flying past Sanju Samson for FOUR.
Virat Kohli c Dube b Kamboj 28 (18b 2x4 1x6)
In the slot and Kohli smokes it from his presence with the No-Look. The ball soars into the sky and over the wide long-on fence handsomely for SIX. There's some sluggishness on this pitch and Kohli continues to partly struggle with his timing as he miscues another shot down the ground for two runs. Henry overpitches again and Kohli smears it through his legs down the ground for FOUR! That's more like it.
RCB 33/0 in 4 overs
Khaleel continues. Hits the length hard and Kohli slaps it across the square for a single. Another delivery rises up from length and Salt scythes another one down to deep backward point for a single. Not a lot of extravagant shots as yet from the RCB batters in the Powerplay, something could give just about now. In the air and dropped! Shivam Dube puts down a sitter running back from mid-on. Kohli miscues another slog and Dube puts down a simple chance and Khaleel cups his head in disbelief. He was positioned well underneath the bowl and Kohli's slate of luck continues. Another good over from Khaleel.
RCB 17/0 in 3 overs
Matt Henry from the opposite end
Hits a good length first up and Salt dabs it down for a single. Kohli follows suit and a misfield from Khaleel at short third hands him a single. Salt gets another thick outside edge flying down to third for a single. Short and hammered. Kohli pulls Henry nimbly across the turf but a superb dive at deep square cuts another boundary. CSK are sprightly on the field from ball one and that will certainly make a difference at this venue.
RCB 11/0 in 2 overs
Khaleel Ahmed to open proceedings for CSK. Phil Salt on strike.
Early delivery moving across the strip and Khaleel beats Salts outside-edge on the drive. Overpitches this time and Salt slices it over point. An excellent effort from Henry cuts the boundary in the deep. Uh oh, nearly! Kohli sets on a quick single first ball with a punch to cover. Salt sends him scampering back and a direct hit from Prashant Veer would have had him on his way. In the air and just over mid-on. Kohli mistimes the slog and gets a toe edge flying just over Shivam Dube for his first runs.
RCB 5/0 in 1 over
Virat Kohli and Phil Salt will be out in the middle for RCB. CSK can't err in the Powerplay tonight. Matt Henry, Kamboj and Khaleel have a massive job on their hands.
Chennai Super Kings Impact subs: Matthew Short, Akeal Hosein, Kartik Sharma, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Gurjapneet Singh.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact subs: Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Venkatesh Iyer
Virat Kohli vs Khaleel Ahmed
Runs: 46
Dismissals: 1
SR: 184.00
Phil Salt vs Matt Henry (T20s)
Runs: 20
Dismissals: 1
SR: 117.64
Interesting call from CSK to retain their squad from the previous match. That's some faith shown on the bowlers despite their inability to defend 209 at Chepauk. RCB's efficient combination retains itself with Hazlewood still building up towards fitness.
Chennai Super Kings XI: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Prashant Veer, Jamie Overton, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed
Royal Challengers Bengaluru XI: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy
TOSS: Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and opted to field
Ruturaj: We will bowl first. Obviously, high scoring ground. Looks like a good pitch, there's going to be some runs. We'll look to restrict them as much as possible. MS is getting back slowly, sometimes it taks time, if he's ready to play, it'll be soon. The first game was disappointing, but our batting was much better in the second game. Everyone is feeling confident. Same team for us.
Patidar: We were looking to bowl first, but it looks like a hard pitch, so we're happy to bat. It's a fresh wicket. The boys played well in the last game and we're looking to continue here. The way everyone played in the last game was tremendous, everyone had clarity in their role and they vare high in confidence. We're going with the same side.
Rajat Patidar and Ruturaj Gaikwad are out in the middle for the coin flip
Having recovered from a side strain, Dewald Brevis is limbering up with a few throwdowns. Will his inclusion make a difference for CSK today? RCB did not miss Josh Hazlewood during the opening game when Jacob Duffy put on a superb Powerplay spell. He appears to take it light on another evening and that might be the cue that the Kiwi will retain his spot in the XI instead.
To earn their first W of the season today, Chennai Super Kings must break a troubling trend and rewrite their recent record against RCB. CSK enter this contest on the back of three consecutive defeats to RCB, with their most recent head-to-head win dating back to their 2024 encounter at Chepauk. Finding success at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has proven even more difficult; CSK haven't won in Bengaluru since 2023, when they narrowly escaped with an eight-run win in a high-scoring affair.
It appears as though CSK could go in with four seamers today. Gurjapneet Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj as well as Matt Henry have marked their run-ups on the square.
The CSK talisman has been glimpsed to return to batting practice but is unlikely to feature at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium tonight. When was the last time that happened in a CSK vs RCB contest, you'd think. But even if it were up to a fully fit MS Dhoni, will the 44-year-old former skipper feature in CSK's best XI?
Under an hour now to the toss and CSK cannot afford to cede momentum early tonight. Whether bat or ball, the Powerplay will be keen for the visitors. CSK are yet to find rhythm with the ball up top as seamers Matt Henry, Anshul Kamboj and Khaleel Ahmed have wavered with the ball. And so have the batters, led by Ruturaj and Sanju Samson who are yet to reel in a sizable score for themselves.
Since the start of the 2025 season, RCB have emerged as one of the league's most aggressive starters, ranking third overall with a scoring rate of 9.97 runs per over. In contrast, Chennai are still languishing as the second-slowest team with a run rate of only 8.63 during the first six overs.
The disparity in efficiency is even more striking in terms of runs per wicket. While RCB’s top order is firing on all cylinders with an average PowerPlay score of 50.42, CSK’s openers are losing a wicket for every 24.38 runs.
Virat Kohli leads the league in terms of most runs in RCB vs CSK matches in the IPL. Kohli is the only man to score over 1000 runs in the contest, averaging 37.41 for 1160 runs at a 127.61 strike rate. The scoring rate jumps to 149.4 with four fifties for Kohli vs CSK at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Two defeats within a week. A fledgling captain and batting group. A bowling attack that has yet to form an edge. There are plenty of things that need concurrent attention in the Chennai camp, and things have been getting increasingly tough for Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain. His own record - 13 losses in 21 matches - as captain have been uninspiring. This is where CSK will need to lock in and back their strength for the rest of the season. While they are still short on some experience, CSK's batting group can still match up to the best on their day. With World Cup winners Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube in the forefront, it will be imperative for CSK that the duo find their mojo while Gaikwad gets back to his best.
Interestingly, RCB are just limbering up for their second game in over a week but the mind can still not waive off that Virat Kohli stunner on the opening night. A pristine lofted straight drive for six adorned Chinnaswamy in its and Kohli's return to T20 action after a year. Our correspondent Sandip G thinks Kohli's sixes, in the barrage of sixes in the IPL the mind fails to register (forget recount), offer immense recall value -- READ MORE
Sanju Samson's run-a-ball 7 against Punjab Kings a couple of days ago did not stop CSK from putting on a 209-run total. However, Samson's sluggishness found harsh criticsm from former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh.
“There were a lot of expectations from Sanju Samson, but he did not perform at all. Ruturaj also played a very slow knock. He was taking singles, and there was Ayush Mhatre at the other end, who deserves a lot of praise. He played really well, and that is why they could reach that total,” Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru probable XII: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Romario Shepherd, Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy, Abhinandan Singh, Suyash Sharma
In the 21 matches he has led CSK in since 2024, Ruturaj Gaikwad hasn’t exuded an aura similar to Dhoni. Gaikwad has had an experienced group of players around him, who have had more international experience than him before. But now, he has one of the most inexperienced squads CSK has ever assembled. There are reputed names, but it is a squad short on IPL experience. And having failed to take this team past the league stages, Gaikwad has a big stake in what happens this season. The woes are compounding as well as promising with the aura of MS Dhoni not around on the field. READ MORE
Sanju Samson's stint in yellow has endured a rather pale start over the week. With familiar weaknesses against pace popping up, Samson has yet to light up at the top for the Super Kings and at Chinnaswamy there's the opportunity for a turnaround. He hasn't played much at the venue much before, just the six innings, but have shown spurts of quickfire knocks with a strike rate over 165. Samson has scored 177 runs in six innings here with an average of 35.4, of which 90 runs have come in sixes.
Chennai Super Kings predicted XII vs RCB today: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Ayush Mhatre, Kartik Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Akeal Hosein, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry/Jamie Overton
The last time CSK were in town, they'd given the home side an almighty scare in a 213-run chase before falling short by two runs. RCB went onto lift the title for the first time. CSK bagged the wooden spoon for the first time. 2025 was the epic turntables die-hard RCB fans would have waited for. And while stability has finally homed in for the Bengaluru boys, CSK have gone on an unfamiliar ride ever since, still in search of a sprightly combination. Will the heat of the rivalry finally spur a turnaround tonight in Bengaluru?
RCB vs CSK in IPL history
Matches played: 36
RCB wins: 13
CSK wins: 22
No Result: 1
At Chinnaswamy
Matches played: 12
RCB wins: 6
CSK wins: 5
NR: 1
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube, Kartik Sharma, Prashant Veer, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Matt Henry, Khaleel Ahmed, Jamie Overton, Rahul Chahar, Matthew Short, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Gurjapneet Singh, Akeal Hosein, MS Dhoni, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary, Urvil Patel, Aman Khan, Dewald Brevis, Zakary Foulkes
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Philip Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Venkatesh Iyer, Josh Hazlewood, Mangesh Yadav, Vihaan Malhotra, Vicky Ostwal, Jordan Cox, Swapnil Singh, Satvik Deswal
Another chapter in the famous rivalry! Welcome to the live blog of yet another RCB vs CSK contest. The story in this rivalry hasn't always had this setting. RCB on the ascendency and CSK fighting for relevance. The two defeats will have Chennai smarting at Chinnaswamy and can they inspire themselves for a quick turnaround today?
MS Dhoni isn’t the solution to CSK’s problems and Chepauk can no longer live in denial
Chennai Super Kings have lost their first two games – one away, one at home. Early in the season, they have a crisis at hand and it is unlikely that their designated fire-fighter MS Dhoni – out for two weeks because of a calf injury – has it in him to put the house in order. Actually, he can complicate matters, push them further in the maze. But will CSK have the courage to keep their Thala on the bench? READ MORE
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