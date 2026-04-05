RCB vs CSK HIGHLIGHTS, IPL 2026: RCB continue dominance as Chennai suffer 43-run loss at Chinnaswamy

Apr 5, 2026 11:42 PM IST

RCB vs CSK LIVE Score, IPL 2026: Patidar on the win

Rajat Patidar: It feels great, but at the same time, if you play good cricket and give a lot of satisfaction among the team. I think initially the ball was stopping a bit. The way Phil and Virat bhai played innings, I think that was super. And after that, the way the team changed the way, I think I enjoyed a lot of sixes from the dugouts and from the non-striker end. Yes, I think my mindset was pretty clear. As long as I'm there, I always try to put the pressure on the bowler. And at the same time, I'm lucky that team was there. So yeah, as I said, I was enjoying the sixes. (On David) He's a specialist and he's one of the best finishers, I would say. And I think I enjoyed a lot. And he has done last year also. So yeah, I think he's more sense to sense, if you say, the best finisher and the most consistent throughout the game and one of the best finishers I've ever seen. (On the bowling) Yeah, I think the way Duffy bowled those off finger and got through the wickets, I think that has put us in the driving seat. And after that, the KP bowled and gave us a breakthrough of success for us. He was playing well. And in the death overs, the way Bhuvi and Abhinandan bowled those yorkers, I think great to watch. And in between Romario, the way he came in the team in the between and gave that one over, I think that was wonderful team effort from our boys.