RCB’s Tim David sanctioned by IPL for using ‘obscene gesture’ during MI match

Tim David of Royal Challengers Bengaluru during Match 54 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium, Raipur, India, on May 10, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Australian allrounder Tim David was sanctioned by the Indian Premier League on Monday after he was found to have used an obscene gesture after Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s win against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday. After RCB won by 2 runs, videos began circulating where David put up 2 middle fingers while celebrating the victory against his former franchise.

“Tim David, All-rounder, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been fined 30% of his applicable match fee and has also accumulated two demerit points for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Team officials,” the IPL posted in a statement.

“Tim was found to have breached article 2.6 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which relates to “using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting.” Tim admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by Match Referee, Amit Sharma,” it added.