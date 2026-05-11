RCB’s Tim David sanctioned by IPL for using ‘obscene gesture’ during MI match

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Australian allrounder Tim David was sanctioned by the Indian Premier League on Monday after he was found to have used an obscene gesture after Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s win against the Mumbai Indians on Sunday. After RCB won by 2 runs, videos began circulating where David put up 2 middle fingers while celebrating the victory against his former franchise.
“Tim David, All-rounder, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been fined 30% of his applicable match fee and has also accumulated two demerit points for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Team officials,” the IPL posted in a statement.
“Tim was found to have breached article 2.6 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which relates to “using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting.” Tim admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by Match Referee, Amit Sharma,” it added.
All were busy with Virat Kohli’s celebration, see how Tim David celebrated 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/0ApBaRNKNJ
— Middle Stump Cricket (@MiddleCricket) May 11, 2026
Earlier on Monday, RCB head coach Andy Flower was fined 15 per cent of his applicable match fee for breaching the IPL’s code of conduct by getting involved in a dispute with the fourth umpire during their match against MI, the tournament organiser said on Monday.
“Andy Flower, Head Coach, Royal Challengers Bengaluru has been fined 15% of his applicable match fee for breaching Level 1 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct for Players and Team officials,” the IPL said in a statement.
“Andy was found to have breached article 2.3 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which relates to ‘use of an audible obscenity during a match.’ The incident occurred in 17.2 over when Andy spoke aggressively with the fourth umpire.
“Andy admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by Match Referee, Amit Sharma.” Having being set a target of 167, RCB won the last-ball thriller by two wickets, which kept their play-offs hopes alive while knocking out MI from the race for the knockouts.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.