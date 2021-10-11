RCB skipper Virat Kohli congratulates Dhoni on match winning knock against Delhi Capitals

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni did what Mahendra Singh Dhoni does, i.e. finish a match off in the most explosive way possible, his Royal Challengers counterpart Virat Kohli took to Twitter to congratulate CSK’s beloved Thala.

Tagging MSD in a post, the outgoing RCB and India captain Kohli said, “Anddddd the king is back, the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight.”

Dhoni will be the mentor of the Indian team when they take the field for the T20 World Cup in Dubai, later this month.

Anddddd the king is back ❤️the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight.@msdhoni — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 10, 2021

In today’s match, CSK reached the target of 173 with two balls to spare with Mahendra Singh Dhoni remaining not out on 18 off six deliveries. Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored with a 50-ball 70 while Robin Uthappa contributed a 44-ball 63. For DC, Tom Curran took three wickets while Anrich Nortje and Avesh Khan got one each.

Earlier, Prithvi Shaw top-scored with a 34-ball 60, while captain Rishabh Pant and Shimron Hetmyer contributed 51 not out and 37 respectively after DC scored 172 for 5 after being invited to bat. While Shikhar Dhawan (7) and Shreyas Iyer (1) were dismissed by Hazlewood within the Powerplay, Axar Patel (10) was promoted without much success. Shaw, however, continued with his ‘see-the-ball, hit-the-ball’ formula as he lofted Shardul Thakur for two sixes.

As he reached his fifty off only 27 balls, he was piercing the off-side field regularly even as Axar perished failing to get the desired distance while trying to loft Moeen Ali.

Josh Hazlewood was the pick of CSK bowlers with figures of 2/29 while Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo and Moeen Ali took a wicket apiece.