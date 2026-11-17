Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have announced the players they will retain ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League auctions next month.

What are the rules of IPL retentions?

When there is a mega auction, there is a limit to the number of players, be it overseas or the Indians, that the squads can retain. But this time around, as it is not a mega auction, teams can retain around as many players as they wish to. Despite the flexible rules, the franchises need to have 25 players, and the purse for each franchise will be around Rs 157 crore.

List of players retained by Royal Challengers Bengaluru

List of players released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

Jacob Bethell, Richard Gleeson, Mangesh Yadav, Satwik Deswal, Vihaan Malhotra