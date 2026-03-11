RCB IPL 2026 Schedule: Royal Challengers Bengaluru fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues

RCB IPL 2026 Schedule, Fixtures, Match List, Dates, Venue: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will start their IPL 2026 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad on the opening day of the season in Bengaluru and will play Chennai Super Kings in the second home game before going away to play two away games against Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians respectively.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru scripted history in the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League, clinching their maiden IPL title after 17 years. RCB produced a dominant campaign and held their nerve in the knockout stages to lift the trophy for the first time with their talisman Virat Kohli leading the batting charts with over 650 runs in the edition. They will now look to defend their crown in the upcoming season. The 10-franchise IPL will start just 20 days after the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on March 8.