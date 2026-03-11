RCB IPL 2026 Schedule: Royal Challengers Bengaluru fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues

RCB IPL 2026 Match Schedule: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will start their IPL 2026 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Check here the Royal Challengers Bengaluru schedule, matches list, dates, venue ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026.

RCB IPL 2026 Schedule: Check out full fixtures list of Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
RCB IPL 2026 Schedule, Fixtures, Match List, Dates, Venue: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will start their IPL 2026 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad on the opening day of the season in Bengaluru and will play Chennai Super Kings in the second home game before going away to play two away games against Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians respectively.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru scripted history in the 2025 season of the Indian Premier League, clinching their maiden IPL title after 17 years. RCB produced a dominant campaign and held their nerve in the knockout stages to lift the trophy for the first time with their talisman Virat Kohli leading the batting charts with over 650 runs in the edition. They will now look to defend their crown in the upcoming season. The 10-franchise IPL will start just 20 days after the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on March 8.

RCB chose to retain 17 players and went into the mini-auction with a purse of Rs 16.40 crore. The funds were freed up after they released England all-rounder Liam Livingstone and South Africa fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, along with Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Agarwal, Mohit Rathee and Sachin Baby. RCB’s purse at the start of the day was the fourth lowest, only ahead of Mumbai Indians (Rs 2.75 crore), Punjab Kings (Rs 11.50 crore) and the Rajasthan Royals (Rs 16.05 crore).

RCB full squad: Rajat Patidar(C), Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Jitesh Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Krunal Pandya, Tim David, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Venkatesh Iyer, Satvik Deswal, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, Jordan Cox, Rasikh Dar, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Tushara, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Yash Dayal.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL 2026 Schedule – Match List

Home Away Venue Date
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Sunrisers Hyderabad Bengaluru 28/03/2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chennai Super Kings Bengaluru 5/04/2026
Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bengaluru Guwahati 10/04/2026
Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bengaluru Mumbai 12/04/2026

