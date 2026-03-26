RCB IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Royal Challengers Bengaluru fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues in Bengaluru and Raipur

RCB IPL 2026 Match Full Schedule: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will start their IPL 2026 season against Sunrisers Hyderabad and they start the second phase of the league stage with a game against Lucknow Super Giants. They play all but two of their home games in Bengaluru.

By: Sports Desk
2 min readMar 26, 2026 07:19 PM IST
RCB IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Check out full fixtures list of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)RCB IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Check out full fixtures list of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (PTI Photo)
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RCB IPL 2026 Full Schedule, Fixtures, Match List, Dates, Venue: The full schedule of matches that Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play in the league stage of the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League is out. The defending champions will be playing all but two of their home matches in Bengaluru, with RCB scheduled to play their last two matches of the league stage against the Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur.

RCB won their maiden IPL title in the 2025 season at the end of a dominant campaign. Former captain and talisman Virat Kohli was at the centre of it all, top scoring for the side with 657 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 144.71 with eight half-centuries. RCB chose to retain 17 players and went into the mini-auction with a purse of Rs 16.40 crore. The funds were freed up after they released England all-rounder Liam Livingstone and South Africa fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, along with Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Agarwal, Mohit Rathee and Sachin Baby. RCB’s purse at the start of the day was the fourth lowest, only ahead of Mumbai Indians (Rs 2.75 crore), Punjab Kings (Rs 11.50 crore) and the Rajasthan Royals (Rs 16.05 crore).

The BCCI had earlier announced the first phase of the IPL schedule, with the season slated to start on March 28. The first phase ended on April 12 with MI hosting RCB. Dates from April 13 onwards were announced on Thursday. The BCCI further said that dates for the playoffs will be announced at a later date.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL 2026 Full Schedule – Match List

Home Away Venue Date
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Sunrisers Hyderabad Bengaluru 28/03/2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chennai Super Kings Bengaluru 5/04/2026
Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bengaluru Guwahati 10/04/2026
Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bengaluru Mumbai 12/04/2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Lucknow Super Giants Bengaluru 15/04/2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Delhi Capitals Bengaluru 18/04/2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Gujarat Titans Bengaluru 24/04/2026
Delhi Capitals Royal Challengers Bengaluru Delhi 27/04/2026
Gujarat Titans Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ahmedabad 30/04/2026
Lucknow Super Giants Royal Challengers Bengaluru Lucknow 07/05/2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Mumbai Indians Raipur 10/05/2026
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Kolkata Knight Riders Raipur 13/05/2026
Punjab Kings Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dharamsala 17/05/2026
Sunrisers Hyderabad Royal Challengers Bengaluru Hyderabad 22/05/2026

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