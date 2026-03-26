RCB IPL 2026 Full Schedule: Royal Challengers Bengaluru fixtures list, match dates, timings, venues in Bengaluru and Raipur

RCB IPL 2026 Full Schedule, Fixtures, Match List, Dates, Venue: The full schedule of matches that Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play in the league stage of the 2026 season of the Indian Premier League is out. The defending champions will be playing all but two of their home matches in Bengaluru, with RCB scheduled to play their last two matches of the league stage against the Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur.

RCB won their maiden IPL title in the 2025 season at the end of a dominant campaign. Former captain and talisman Virat Kohli was at the centre of it all, top scoring for the side with 657 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 144.71 with eight half-centuries. RCB chose to retain 17 players and went into the mini-auction with a purse of Rs 16.40 crore. The funds were freed up after they released England all-rounder Liam Livingstone and South Africa fast bowler Lungi Ngidi, along with Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Agarwal, Mohit Rathee and Sachin Baby. RCB’s purse at the start of the day was the fourth lowest, only ahead of Mumbai Indians (Rs 2.75 crore), Punjab Kings (Rs 11.50 crore) and the Rajasthan Royals (Rs 16.05 crore).