RCB introduce new franchise logo after acquiring Women’s Premier League team

The Royal Challengers Bangalore Sports Pvt. Ltd were among the five groups that acquired a franchise in the inaugural season of the much awaited Women’s Premier League.

The group that already operated one of the initial eight men’s IPL franchises on Wednesday, took to their social media handles to announce the same by introducing a new franchise logo.

“Breaking barriers, making history, and playing bold! Royal Challengers Bangalore are the proud owners of the Bengaluru Women’s Premier League Team,” the franchise wrote while attaching image of the new logo featuring pictogram of the female gender sign.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India had announced that the five franchises for the inaugural women’s IPL season were, “Adani 1289 Cr for Ahmedabad, MI 912 Cr (Mumbai), RCB 901 Cr (Bangalore), Capri Global 757 Cr (Lucknow), and JSW 810 Cr (Delhi).”

“Today is a historic day in cricket as the bidding for teams of inaugural #WIPL broke the records of the inaugural Men’s IPL in 2008! Congratulations to the winners as we garnered Rs.4669.99 Cr in total bid,” BCCI Secretary Jay Shah wrote on Twitter.

He further added, “This marks the beginning of a revolution in women’s cricket and paves the way for a transformative journey ahead not only for our women cricketers but for the entire sports fraternity. The #WIPL would bring necessary reforms in women’s cricket and would ensure an all-encompassing ecosystem that benefits each and every stakeholders.”

The first edition of the league is expected to be hosted in Mumbai in the month of March.