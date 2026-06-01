RCB coach Andy Flower on difference between 2025 and 2026 IPL titles: More confidence now

Royal Challengers Bengaluru head coach Andy Flower had admitted there was a definite difference between their successive IPL title triumphs, saying in 2025 when they first lifted the trophy there was a lot of uncertainty and tension. Having won their first IPL title last year breaking the 18-year drought, RCB joined the likes of Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians as the third team to win the tournament twice in succession.

While their performances last season itself was wholesome, this season from the start to finish, they played like a team that knew how to overcome challenging phases and emerge victorious. Having taken charge of RCB ahead of the 2024 season when they made the play-offs after a stuttering start to the season, Flower said it is a culmination of all three seasons.

“Definite differences between 2025 and 2026 campaigns. But I would also mention the 2024 season, because that was instrumental in setting our determination to do things a little bit differently. The very tough first half of 2024 gave us real clarity about certain strategic things that we wanted to employ, and it gave us the courage, almost through desperation, to take those measures. And then we’ve had 2025, where we were walking into the unknown a little, as RCB had never won the title before. So, there was a lot of tension and uncertainty around getting into playoffs and then obviously lifting the trophy. This year has felt a little bit different. I think there’s a deeper level of confidence in our squad. So, that deeper level of confidence after lifting last year’s trophy certainly made this year feel slightly different. It didn’t make it any easier, but certainly going into playoffs there was a deeper level of confidence,” Flower said.

While RCB squads in the past have lacked balance, at the big auctions ahead of the 2025 season, they rebuilt their team with proven players in their ranks. Apart from having players who fit their system, there was not a role where RCB were thin on experience. In essence, what RCB had in paper was well-rounded squad, with experience running from top to bottom. And Flower said that ultimately made a huge difference this time.

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“The other thing about our group feeling confident, is we’ve got some characters in our dressing room that inspire that level of calmness and confidence. Bowlers like Hazlewood and Bhuvi and Krunal, those guys are calm under pressure. And, you know, the pressure in the IPL is similar to the pressure that you would experience in the play-off stages of World Cups or in big Ashes matches. And having people who have been there and done it before, come through in adversity before, those are deeper, stronger levels of confidence than you might have in other individuals that hadn’t had those experiences before… So we’re lucky to have some of the personnel in our dressing room, and we’re in such a calm and positive manner,” the former Zimbabwe captain said.

Having ended-up topping the group, in the Qualifier I and in the final against Gujarat Titans, RCB appeared a different side. The gulf in class between the two sides was evident all the way, with GT being no match to the champions on both the matches. In the final on Sunday, RCB were hardly put under pressure as they hardly showed signs of nerves and instead owning the stage from the word go.

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“I’m glad that it’s observable,” Flower said about the lack of nerves in the outfit in the middle. “I think after winning the trophy last year, and then after playing some outstanding cricket through the group phase this year, our confidence levels have increased. That deeper level of confidence that comes from testing yourselves against good opposition or in challenging circumstances, and proving to yourself or proving to yourselves as a group that you are not only able to handle whatever’s thrown at you, but you’re able to thrive in that high-pressure environment, that produces real confidence,” Flower said.