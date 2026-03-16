Chinnaswamy Stadium given Karnataka state government approval to host RCB’s IPL 2026 matches

The Karnataka state government has approved the use of M Chinnaswamy Stadium for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) home matches in the upcoming 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This decision comes after months of uncertainty that followed the stampede during RCB’s title victory celebrations last year in which 11 people died. The Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwar chaired a meeting of the Expert Committee appointed by the state with members from RCB, DNA Event Management, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

KSCA spokesperson Vinay Mruthyunjaya said that the Expert Committee provided detailed reports about all of the stadium’s readiness and compliance with required standards. “During the meeting, the Expert Committee presented its report outlining the preparedness and compliance measures undertaken at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium,” Mruthyunjaya said in a statement.