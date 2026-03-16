Chinnaswamy Stadium given Karnataka state government approval to host RCB’s IPL 2026 matches

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
The Karnataka state government has approved the use of M Chinnaswamy Stadium for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) home matches in the upcoming 2026 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This decision comes after months of uncertainty that followed the stampede during RCB’s title victory celebrations last year in which 11 people died. The Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwar chaired a meeting of the Expert Committee appointed by the state with members from RCB, DNA Event Management, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).
KSCA spokesperson Vinay Mruthyunjaya said that the Expert Committee provided detailed reports about all of the stadium’s readiness and compliance with required standards. “During the meeting, the Expert Committee presented its report outlining the preparedness and compliance measures undertaken at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium,” Mruthyunjaya said in a statement.
“Based on the recommendations of the Expert Committee and after reviewing the arrangements in detail, the Hon’ble Home Minister has formally accorded approval for the conduct of the upcoming IPL matches at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru,” he said.
The 19th season of the IPL starts on March 28, with RCB facing Sunrisers Hyderabad. There will also be a special RCB unboxing event and the IPL opening ceremony. RCB previously asked for clearance for five of its seven home games to be played at the ground, with two games set to be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur.
“Our special thanks are also due to Shri Sreemant Kumar Singh, Member Secretary of the Expert Committee and Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru, for his proactive coordination and for ensuring that all safety, security and operational aspects were comprehensively evaluated,” the release said. “KSCA further expresses its sincere appreciation to all the distinguished members of the Expert Committee and the officials associated with the Expert Committee and its sub-committees, whose careful assessment and constructive recommendations have been instrumental in enabling this important decision,” he added.
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.