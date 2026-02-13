RCB given Karnataka state government nod to play IPL 2026 matches at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium

Following the stampede during RCB’s victory parade, both the state government and the BCCI revoked all permissions for hosting matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium. (File Photo)

The Karnataka state government has cleared the way for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to play their home matches in the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the city’s Chinnaswamy Stadium. It remains to be seen whether the franchise does choose to return to the ground, with RCB seeking out alternative venues. The Chinnaswamy Stadium was declared unsafe in the wake of a stampede that occured during RCB’s victory parade which claimed 11 lives.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the cabinet has decided to permit the conduct of matches at the venue while implementing the recommendations of a one-man judicial commission that was formed in the days following the stampede. “Good News for Cricket Lovers of Bengaluru & Karnataka. In the interest of the sport and its fans, the Cabinet today has taken an important decision to permit the conduct of IPL matches at Chinnaswamy Stadium, while keeping public safety paramount. The recommendations of the Justice John Michael D’Cunha Report will be implemented, with strict adherence to norms on ticketing, crowd regulation, and stadium access. With responsibility and accountability, we move forward,” Shivakumar posted on X.