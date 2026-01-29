WPL 2026: Grace Harris’ all-round brilliance powers Royal Challengers Bengaluru into final

An all-round performance from Grace Harris (75 runs off 37 balls and 2/22 in 4 overs) powered RCB to an eight-wicket win over UP Warriorz.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) booked their place in the WPL 2026 final with a convincing eight-wicket win over UP Warriorz in Vadodara on Thursday. Nadine de Klerk shone with the ball, taking 4/22, which restricted Warriorz to a moderate score. A 108-run opening-wicket stand between Grace Harris and Smriti Mandhana then set up the chase for the 2024 champions.

Harris shines

Before Thursday’s high-stakes clash against UP Warriorz, Harris’ last meaningful batting contribution had come against the very same opposition – five matches earlier. Since then, the RCB all-rounder had endured a quiet run, managing just 43 runs across five innings, with her impact largely limited and questions beginning to surface about her form heading into the business end of the tournament.