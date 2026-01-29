WPL 2026: Grace Harris’ all-round brilliance powers Royal Challengers Bengaluru into final

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
An all-round performance from Grace Harris (75 runs off 37 balls and 2/22 in 4 overs) powered RCB to an eight-wicket win over UP Warriorz.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) booked their place in the WPL 2026 final with a convincing eight-wicket win over UP Warriorz in Vadodara on Thursday. Nadine de Klerk shone with the ball, taking 4/22, which restricted Warriorz to a moderate score. A 108-run opening-wicket stand between Grace Harris and Smriti Mandhana then set up the chase for the 2024 champions.
Before Thursday’s high-stakes clash against UP Warriorz, Harris’ last meaningful batting contribution had come against the very same opposition – five matches earlier. Since then, the RCB all-rounder had endured a quiet run, managing just 43 runs across five innings, with her impact largely limited and questions beginning to surface about her form heading into the business end of the tournament.
On Thursday night, Harris chose the perfect moment to answer those doubts. Against familiar opponents, she delivered a powerful sense of déjà vu, producing a match-defining innings of 75 runs off 37 balls that powered RCB into the final.
From the outset, Harris looked like a batter reborn—decisive in her movement, clear in her intent, and ruthless in execution. Boundaries flowed to all parts of the ground, but what truly set her innings apart was her dominance straight down the ground. More than half of her runs came in the V, as she repeatedly trusted her swing and timing to clear the infield and the boundary with ease.
Her half-century consumed only 28 balls, fittingly sealed with a massive six off Asha Sobhana over long-on. Rather than slowing down after reaching the milestone, Harris shifted gears seamlessly, continuing to apply pressure and leaving the Warriorz bowlers with no room to recover. Her relentless hitting ensured RCB stayed firmly ahead of the required rate, and by the time she finished, the contest had been all but decided. It was an innings defined by timing, temperament, and explosive power – one that not only marked a return to form but also carried RCB emphatically into the final.
Taking up a new role at the top of the order, Deepti Sharma opted for caution over flair in her first outing as an opener this season. She began watchfully, reaching 20 off 14 balls as she focused on getting used to the tempo and conditions rather than forcing the issue.
However, the innings never quite found the next gear. With wickets falling around her at regular intervals, Deepti was forced into consolidation mode, prioritising strike rotation and stability over acceleration. Even as the asking rate began to climb, she struggled to consistently pierce the field or find the boundary with frequency.
She brought up a hard-earned half-century off 40 deliveries, an effort built more on resolve than dominance. Attempting to finally lift the scoring rate and push her side towards a competitive finish, Deepti went for a big hit but perished in the process, bringing an end to a restrained knock.
Brief Scores: UP Warriorz 143/8 in 20 overs (Deepti 55, Lanning 43; de Klerk 4/22) lost to RCB 147/2 in 13.1 overs (Harris 75, Mandhana 54 not out) by eight wickets.
