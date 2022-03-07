Ravindra Jadeja best all rounder?: A look at his top 5 all-round Test performances

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja became the first male Test cricketer to score 175 runs and take nine wickets and powered India to a victory by an innings and 222 runs over Sri Lanka inside three days of the opening Test at Mohali on Sunday.

Nobody has taken 10 wickets in a Test and made a score of 150+, but it was the sixth occurance of a male Test player making at least 150 and taking a five-wicket haul in an innings, and the first since Mushtaq Mohammad’s 201 and 5-49 against New Zealand in 1973.

Ravindra Jadeja has played 58 Tests for India since his debut in 2012, scoring 2,370 runs at an average of 36.46. He has taken 241 wickets including 10 five-wicket hauls.

Best spin bowling all rounder? Certainly, no one comes close to @imjadeja at the moment! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) March 6, 2022

Here are five of his best all-round performances in Test cricket:

175* with the bat, 5/41 and 4/46 against Sri Lanka in Mohali, 2022

In the first Test match against Sri Lanka in Mohali, Ravinadeja smashed an unbeaten 175 and claimed a match tally of nine wickets with his left-arm spin to be named player of the match, becoming the first male player in Test history to score 150+ runs and take nine wickets in a single Test.

70* with the bat, 2/85 and 5/152 against Sri Lanka in Colombo, 2017

Cricket – Sri Lanka v India – Second Test Match – Colombo, Sri Lanka – August 5, 2017 – India’s Ravindra Jadeja and Lokesh Rahul appeal for an unsuccesful wicket of Sri Lanka’s Dimuth Karunaratne. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte Cricket – Sri Lanka v India – Second Test Match – Colombo, Sri Lanka – August 5, 2017 – India’s Ravindra Jadeja and Lokesh Rahul appeal for an unsuccesful wicket of Sri Lanka’s Dimuth Karunaratne. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

In the second Test of the three-match series in 207 being played at Colombo, India rode on Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round show to thump hosts Sri Lanka by an innings and 53 runs. Jadeja scored an 85-ball 70 as India piled up 622 for 9 in their first innings. Cheteshwar Pujara (133) and Ajinkya Rahane (132) scored centuries for India. In Sri Lanka’s first innings, Jadeja (2/84) played a perfect foil for R Ashwin (5/69) as the host were bowled out for 183. In Sri Lanka’s second essay, Jadeja (5/152) bagged a fifer.

63, 1/57 and 3/24 against Australia in Dharamsala, 2017

Ravdindra Jadeja starred for India against Australia in Dharamsala. (BCCI) Ravdindra Jadeja starred for India against Australia in Dharamsala. (BCCI)

The last Test of the four-match Tests series in Dharamshala was Ajinkya Rahane’s first Test as captain with Virat Kohli missing out due to injury. Jadeja got only one wicket in Australia’s first innings. But when he came in to bat in the first innings at the fall of Ravichandran Ashwin’s wicket, India was reeling at 221/6 and was in danger of conceding first-innings lead to Australia. Jadeja scored a strokeful 63 took India to 332 and a vital first-innings lead. Thereafter, it was all India as he took 3/24 in Australia’s second innings and helped in India winning the Test and the series.

38 and 8, 3/55 and 5/21 against South Africa in Mohali, 2015

This performance was special as Jadeja was making a comeback after being dropped and was brought back into the Test team on the back of some strong domestic form. His 38 was the second-highest score in India’s first innings of 201 and he played second fiddle to Ashwin when South Africa batted with a score of 3/55. In their second innings, Jadeja snared 5/21 in a furious spell of 11 overs to bowl South Africa out for just 109.

43, 2/40 and 5/58 against Australia in Delhi, 2013

Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after dismissing Michael Clarke for the fifth time in the series on the fifth day of 3rd Test match between India and Australia at PCA Stadium in Mohali on Monday, March 18 2013. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after dismissing Michael Clarke for the fifth time in the series on the fifth day of 3rd Test match between India and Australia at PCA Stadium in Mohali on Monday, March 18 2013. Express photo by Jasbir Malhi

It was Jadeja’s first player of the match performance. The left-arm spinners bagged 2/40 in Australia’s first innings. Thereafter, he scored a valuable 43 batting at 7 and helped India to reach 272, securing a 10 runs first-innings lead. In Australia’s second essay, Jadeja ran through visitors’ batting order with a fifer (5/58).

51 with the bat, 7/48 and 3/106 against England in Chennai, 2016

Ravindra Jadeja picked up a ten wicket haul in the fifth and final Test against England in Chennai. (Source: PTI) Ravindra Jadeja picked up a ten wicket haul in the fifth and final Test against England in Chennai. (Source: PTI)

