‘What is the name of that bowler?’: Ravindra Jadeja’s reply to Sanjay Manjrekar’s tweet goes viral

Ravindra Jadeja and Sanjay Manjrekar haven’t had the best equation on social media since the former cricketer termed the Indian all-rounder a ‘bits and pieces player’ during the 2019 World Cup. The two were at it again on Sunday after India won the second T20I against New Zealand, and Manjrekar tweeted that the “player of the match should have been a bowler”.

The left-arm spinner, who took the wickets of Kane Williamson and Colin de Grandhomme for 18 runs in his four overs, replied to Manjrekar’s tweet asking him to specify which bowler:

What is the name of that bowler?? Pls pls mention 🤪 — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 27, 2020

KL Rahul was named ‘Player of the Match’ for his unbeaten 50-ball 57 ahead of Jadeja who was awarded ‘Gamechanger of the match’ for his bowling performance.

Indian bowlers restricted New Zealand to a below-par score of 132 for five wickets in the second T20I of the five-match series at Eden Park, Auckland on Sunday. Martin Guptill and Tim Seifert were the top-scorers for the hosts.

Despite the initial fall of wickets, India chased down the target with 15 balls to spare as KL Rahul scored his third T20I fifty on the trot and Shreyas Iyer contributing with a gutsy 44.

