Ravindra Jadeja vs Virat Kohli in on-field race one of most-viewed videos in 2018

As 2018 comes to an end, fans are left with several memorable and exciting events from the year that went by. For Indian cricket, there were many such fun-filled occasions starting from the thrilling win in Nidahas Trophy to the triumph in Asia Cup. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also shared Team India’s most memorable moments from the past years. According to BCCI was the most viewed video was the onfield sprint between Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli during the fourth ODI at the Brabourne Stadium against Windies earlier this year.

One of the most viewed videos from 2018 – The running race @imjadeja vs @imVkohli #BestOf2018 pic.twitter.com/DJ3ypuOZ7f — BCCI (@BCCI) 31 December 2018

India went on to beat Windies by 224 runs in that particular match. Both Jadeja and Kohli are one of the fittest cricketers in the world and are a part of the Indian team which is touring Australia. India beat Australia in Melbourne to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Reflecting on the win, Kohli said, “We are not going to stop here. This (win) will give us more confidence and we will play more positively in Sydney. I think we have been really smart in all the departments in the two matches that we have won. That is the reason we have at least retained the trophy but the job is not done yet. It’s not finished at all. We want to win the last Test match as well, if an opportunity comes our way. We don’t want to be complacent. We are all but ready for the final Test match.”