Ravindra Jadeja is now wondering what happened to his thumb: Sunil Gavaskar

Ravindra Jadeja must be wondering why his dislocated thumb is taking so long to heal, joked Sunil Gavaskar, on being asked when the left-arm spinner can make his way back into the Indian Test side. Jadeja, who has been out of action since January after being hit on the thumb during the Australia series, has seen Washington Sundar and Axar Patel make impressive Test debuts in his absence.

“Jadeja is now wondering what happened to his thumb. He is asking the doctor why his dislocated thumb has taken so long to recover. He got hit on the 10th of January and it is now end of February, for a dislocated thumb to take that long, ooh,” said former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar on Star Sports.

Last three Indian bowlers with a 10-wicket haul against England in Tests: Axar Patel

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravichandran Ashwin Imagine these three players playing together at home in Tests.#INDvENG — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 25, 2021

While Jadeja has been an integral part of the Indian Test side in recent years, Sundar was impressive on his debut in the Brisbane Test and Axar has picked up three five-wicket hauls in the two Tests he has played against England.

Graeme Swann said, “I am a huge fan of Jadeja. Seeing how well Axar Patel has done, I think he should go on leave for a week and Jadeja can either come and play for England or can play for India because I think Axar Patel has done enough for now, we have seen enough of him, haven’t we,” said Swann.