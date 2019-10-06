Watch: Ravindra Jadeja takes one-handed reflex catch off own bowling

On a day when Ravindra Jadeja was called the best fielder in the world of present times by Ajit Agarkar, the India all-rounder lived up to his reputation by grabbing a brilliant reflex catch off his own bowling to get South Africa’s Aiden Markram out on Day 5 of the 1st Test against South Africa on Sunday.

That Jadeja caught and bowled is pretty ridiculous. He actually ended up making it look really easy but it’s a hell of a grab. pic.twitter.com/G0lJwTHbol — Doc (@DocBrownCricket) October 6, 2019

Jadeja removed Aiden Markram, Vernon Philander and Keshav Maharaj in the 27th over to leave the visitors reeling at 117 for eight at the Lunch break. He started the 27th over with an impressive one-handed return catch to send Markram packing for 39.

Advertising

He then removed Philander and Maharaj for ducks as South Africa stared at an early finish to their ambitions of chasing down the target on the final day.

With Jadeja taking 4 wickets and Mohammed Shami taking five wickets, South Africa folded for 191 in the last innings of the Test. India won by 203 runs. The two teams will now head to Pune for the 2nd Test of the series.