‘It used to annoy me’: England pace legend questions Jadeja’s sword celebration

England pace legend Stuart Broad has opened up about his on-field skirmishes with India’s veteran Ravindra Jadeja and why the spin all-rounder’s trademark celebration had left him miffed on a few occasions.

Broad and England have been on the receiving end of Jadeja’s batting prowess over the years. The Saurashtra all-rounder averages over 40 with the bat against the Englishmen, recording three centuries and 11 fifties. Jadeja is prompt in marking each of his milestones – a half-century or a ton – with a sword-fighting celebration.

“His celebration used to annoy me a bit, like, what’s this guy waving his bat around for a 50? I remember I used to say to him on a few occasions that batters actually average 50 and you are carrying on like this. It’s flair, but I would have saved it for a hundred,” Broad said on the For the Love of Cricket podcast.