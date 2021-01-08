Watch: Ravindra Jadeja ends Steve Smith’s innings with direct hit

Australia were all out for 338 on Day 2 of the SCG Test, with the last wicket of the innings falling through a spectacular fielding effort from Ravindra Jadeja. Steve Smith struck form with a 131, and he was the last man out in the hosts’ innings.

The last wicket fell when Smith was trying to stretch out the innings as long as possible, batting with Number 11 Josh Hazlewood. He tried to take a second run after having pushed the ball to the leg side, but he had not accounted for Ravindra Jadeja running in from deep square leg.

Cheete ki chaal, baaz ki nazar aur @imjadeja ke throw par sandeh nahi karte 😉 #AUSvIND #Jadeja pic.twitter.com/a7ejKmuAfN — Jadav Jashavantsinh (@jpjadav25) January 8, 2021

The throw was a direct hit, giving Smith no chance to complete his second run.

“Seemingly impossible that only Jadeja the fielder could have made possible. Not just the accuracy of the throw but the sheer speed of the throw was the key to that run out. Absolutely brilliant!” tweeted Sanjay Manjrekar.

👏👏👏 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 8, 2021

The Australian innings was thus ended with a Ravindra Jadeja throw before Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill started the Indian first innings.