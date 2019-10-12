Watch: Ravindra Jadeja shuts down Anrich Nortje with ‘death stare’ after bouncer

Ravindra Jadeja was at his combative best on Day 2 of the 2nd Test against South Africa in Pune on Friday, as he combined with skipper Virat Kohli to add 225 runs in just 39.1 overs to take India’s first innings score to 601. India declared after Jadeja fell for 91 in the evening session, but not before the all-rounder had delighted the crowd with some fireworks.

Jadeja had an entertaining contest with young South Africa pacer Anrich Nortje in the beggining of his innings.

As Nortje fired a bouncer at Jadeja, with the batsman just having come in, he lingered in his follow-up for an extra second to see if his bouncer had had any effect on Jadeja. Jadeja, however, reacted in true warrior style.

‘What are you looking at?’ he seemed to say with a few quizzical wiggles of the eyebrow, as Nortje went back without a word.

The next ball was dispatched to the fine leg fence for four runs.