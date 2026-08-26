‘Free hits could reduce no-balls in Tests’: India spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule

India’s spinners have been a main reason for their dominance in Sri Lanka, but an old problem resurfaced on Day 4 of the second Test in Colombo, with five no-balls adding to the team’s list of unwanted errors.

Saransh Jain, playing his first Test, bowled four no-balls while Ravindra Jadeja overstepped once. Manav Suthar, though, did not overstep as India struggled to close out Sri Lanka after enforcing the follow-on.

Spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule acknowledged the team was aware of the problem and was working on it, and even offered a solution to prevent bowlers from overstepping.

“We are working on the no-balls. It is a concern, at times,” Bahutule told reporters on Wednesday.

“When the bowler is putting in that effort, trying to see how he can create that opportunity and get a wicket in situations where wickets are not coming through, he has the tendency to push himself.”

“I guess, if the free hit comes in, it will reduce the (no ball) percentage. But again, as I mentioned, there are times where they want to push themselves and see how they can get the best of their bowling in that particular situation,” he added.

Bahutule was nevertheless pleased with Jain’s performance, with the off-spinner claiming three wickets across the two innings so far. Jain took 2/69 in 20.4 overs in the first innings and followed it up with 1/55 in 17.4 overs in the second.

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“Saransh has toiled a lot in domestic cricket over the years, and he’s got his fair due. And that opportunity to make a debut for India is special. There are nerves. You’re not going to be as sort of at ease when you’re playing your first Test match compared to when you’re playing a domestic game. But he showed a lot of character, in spite of certain decisions not going in his way and him not getting those wickets early in the first innings. But he was very consistent in his line and length,” Bahutule said.

“He’s a peculiar bowler, a unique bowler, in the sense that he doesn’t have that overspin, which is again a work in progress behind the scenes. He possesses that side-spin, which is good, which gives him that drift. His flat trajectory is very good. And he is also in a speed range between 80 and 85kph. So that makes him unique. And when we have two more spinners with Jadeja and Manav, he brings that variety,” he added.

Bahutule said Sri Lankan pitches generally aided turn, but admitted the spinners were forced to bowl quicker once the ball got older.

“I think Sri Lanka has generally always prepared some good spinning wickets. I think the pitch is really, really good for batters, fast bowlers and spinners. As you mentioned, the ball starts spinning on the fourth or fifth day. But the condition of the ball is also very important. Here, after the 30th over, the condition of the ball becomes a little soft. And due to the wet outfield, the seam also becomes a little damp.”

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“And that is one of the reasons, off the pitch, the ball doesn’t come out well. That is the time when the spinners tend to bowl a bit quicker. And by then, the batsman also understands that, and he knows that the ball is coming on quicker and easier for them to bat,” he added.

India’s decision to follow on, meanwhile, was driven by the inclement weather around Colombo.

“I think, one, the decision had to be taken. But the other part, we were looking at the clouds every now and then because, from Galle to Colombo, the rains are around any moment. So considering that, I think it was very important for us. There was no debate, but to give that follow-on and get on the field and make sure that we get the opposition out,” he added.