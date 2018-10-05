WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja’s ‘comical’ run out against West Indies faces Virat Kohli’s wrath

Ravindra Jadeja dismissed Shimron Hetmyer with a run out. (Source: BCCI)

Indian allrounder Ravindra Jadeja of skipper Virat Kohli’s wrath for a brief moment during the 2nd Day of the first Test against West Indies when he almost missed a run out in an attempt to tease batsman Shimron Hetmyer. The incident took place in Ravichandran Ashwin’s over when a massive mix-up in the middle between Hetmyer and Sunil Ambris saw both the batsmen ending up on the same end. Hetmyer whipped the delivery across the line to mid-on straight into Jadeja’s hands. But he tried to sneak in a single which prompted Ambris to run towards his end.

Seeing both the batsmen on one end, Jadeja, instead of throwing the ball back to Ashwin, decided to walk casually towards the stumps, which gave hopes to Hetmyer he could run to the other end. Hetmyer quickly picked up his pace which woke up Jadeja out from a slumber and he decided to take a direct shot at the stumps. The ball just clipped down the bails with the West Indies batsmen still out of the crease and Jadeja succeeded with the run out.

When sir Jadeja bats he want Century, when he was on field he want Run-out nd when he is bowling he wants wicket Wowww!!!👏👏 @imjadeja #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/PBeEzyAZB1 — Sagar Kabir (@ImSagarKabir10) 5 October 2018

The ‘comical’ moment did not appear to go down well with both Ashwin and skipper Kohli who both came close to Jadeja to question him on his theatrics. But Jadeja shrugged and laughed, which made Kohli gave a wry smile. The fact that India managed to get the wicket calmed down the tensions in the middle quickly and Jadeja escaped without having to face a huge moment of embarrassment.

Jeez!! That throw by Jadeja made anna to get shocks! The sheer sight of Jadeja sets all kind of chaos among the two batsmen. 2nd wicket in our @ashwinravi99 anna’s over, this time in the form of a messed run out!! #GoAshwin #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/g0MWUKYCke — Kala Mani (@kalamani22) 5 October 2018

The Funniest Run Out Of Cricket History By Sir Ravindra Jadeja 👌😂 #SirJadeja #Jadeja #INDvWI — Oggy Billa 🤓 (@SirOggyBilla) 5 October 2018

wtf was that run out of #Hetmyer… lmao

This is surely in the category of Funny run outs..Inzy bhai category ;)#Jadeja casually jogged towards the stumps, before taking his own sweet time to knock the stumps..lol#INDvWI — The Notorious B.E.E 🐝🐝 (@chatpataka100) 5 October 2018

That run out by Jadeja was reckless#INDvWI — Rohit (@Rohit_G_K) 5 October 2018

Later, as the game continued and the replay of the incident was played over-and-over on the Television screens, the allrounder was seen giving an embarrassed smile and shaking his head at the boundary line.

India declared their innings for 649/9, with Jadeja scoring his maiden Test hundred.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd