Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of Test series against England

Ravindra Jadeja is congratulated by teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Matthew Wade during play on day two of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (Source: AP)

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the home Test series against England. Jadeja had dislocated his left thumb in the third Test in Sydney, underwent surgery in Australia but will need six weeks to recover.

India is scheduled to play four Tests, five T20 Internationals and three ODIs starting February 5. The first two Tests will be played in Chennai while the next two will be in Ahmedabad. Sources in the BCCI said that a decision on Jadeja’s participation in the T20Is and ODIs will be taken later.

Read | India’s squad for first two Tests vs England: Hardik, Virat, Ishant return; Prithvi Shaw dropped

“He is out of Test series and he will take more than six weeks to recover completely. The selectors will take a call later, whether to include him in the team for the shorter formats,” a BCCI official told The Indian Express.

Jadeja will travel to the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore for rehabilitation.

50 percent capacity?

The BCCI has requested the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) to check with local authorities whether 50 percent of capacity at the Chepauk Stadium will be allowed for the Test matches against England. The Tamil Nadu government has allowed theatres to run at 50 percent capacity.

Three-day quarantine

The Indian Test players will have to undergo three days of quarantine once they reach Chennai, the venue for the first Test. Post the hard quarantine, players will be allowed to train and use the gym. Players have been asked to reached Chennai on January 27