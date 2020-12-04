Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of T20I series, Shardul Thakur added to India squad

India's Ravindra Jadeja walks from the field at the end of the first innings of the T20 match between India and Australia at Manuka Oval, Canberra. (AP)

India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out from the ongoing T20I series against Australia. Jadeja sustained a concussion after being hit on the left side of his forehead in the final over of the first innings of the first T20I against Australia in Canberra on Friday.

The diagnosis was confirmed based on a clinical assessment in the dressing room during the innings break by the BCCI Medical Team. Jadeja remains under observation and will be taken for further scans if required based on the assessment on Saturday morning. He will not take any further part in the ongoing T20I series.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has added Shardul Thakur to India’s T20I squad.

India’s T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul (VC & WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (WK), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Shardul Thakur.

