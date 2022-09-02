Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of Asia Cup, Axar Patel added to India squad

Following a right knee injury, Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of 2022 Asia Cup. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Axar Patel as Jadeja’s replacement in the squad while the BCCI medical team currently supervise the latter.

Axar was earlier named as one of the standbys in the squad and will join the team in Dubai soon, BCCI revealed in a media advisory on Friday.

NEWS – Axar Patel replaces injured Ravindra Jadeja in Asia Cup squad. More details here – https://t.co/NvcBjeXOv4 #AsiaCup2022 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 2, 2022

Jadeja had earlier sustained an injury on the same knee during the three-match series against England in July and it seems like the 33-year-old may not have fully recovered from the same. The Chennai Super Kings captain early in the IPL season was also ruled out of the 22 edition of the franchise league after suffering a rib cage injury.

The left handed all-rounder had bowled six overs picking one wicket across the two matches and scored 35 off 29 deliveries in the Group A opener against Pakistan.

Featuring in 25 T20Is for India, Axar has scored 147 runs and picked 21 wickets. The Delhi Capitals player had also been part of the India squad during the West Indies series.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan