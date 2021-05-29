Ravindra Jadeja reveals team India’s retro jersey for WTC final

May 29, 2021 11:38:20 am
All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Saturday shared a glimpse of Indian cricket team’s ‘Rewind to 90s’ look for their upcoming final of the World Test Championship against New Zealand, set to take place in Southamptom from June 18-22, 2021.
Sharing a picture of himself in the team jersey on the social media platforms, Jadeja wrote, “Rewind to 90’s #lovingit #india.”
View this post on Instagram
With a few days left in the WTC final, Indian cricketers including Jadeja have started their preparations for the inaugural summit clash in Southampton. Jadeja had a terrific season with Chennai Super Kings in the recently-shelved Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 with an outstanding performance against Royal Challengers Bangalore when he hammered 62 off 28 balls against Harshal Patel including a 37-run over featuring five sixes and a boundary.
After the inaugural WTC, the England series will start at Nottingham (Aug 4-8) which will be followed by matches at Lord’s (August 12-16), Leeds (Aug 25-29), Oval (Sep 2-6) and Manchester (Sep 10-14).
The Indian camp, currently serving eight-day hard quarantine in Mumbai, is expected to fly out on June 2 after all the playing and non-playing members return three negative RT-PCR results.
