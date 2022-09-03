scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Ravindra Jadeja out of T20 World Cup, set to undergo knee surgery

Jadeja, who played the first two games of the Asia Cup against Pakistan and Hong Kong, gives the team the requisite balance with his all-round abilities and the 33-year-old veteran's absence will be a big blow to Rohit Sharma's side.

It is understood that Jadeja's knee issue has been there for a long time, and a close look at last one year would suggest that he is converting himself more into a batting all-rounder across formats, with his left-arm spin turning into a secondary skill from the primary one. (File)

Senior India left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja is all set to miss the T20 World Cup in Australia as he will undergo a major knee surgery which is expected to keep him out of action for an indefinite period of time.

Jadeja, who played the first two games of the Asia Cup against Pakistan and Hong Kong, gives the team the requisite balance with his all-round abilities and the 33-year-old veteran’s absence will be a big blow to Rohit Sharma’s side.

“Jadeja’s right knee injury is pretty serious. He is supposed to undergo a major knee surgery and will be out of action for indefinite period of time. At this point, if one goes by the assessment of the NCA’s medical team, one can’t put a timeline on his imminent international comeback,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

It couldn’t be immediately confirmed if it’s a case of Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL), recovery from which can take a good six months.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— World’s fifth bigge...
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliantPremium
The beauty of Hardik Pandya: When bold and bizarre is actually brilliant
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...Premium
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...

But it can be said with some certainty that Jadeja will be out of action for at least three months.

It is understood that Jadeja’s knee issue has been there for a long time, and a close look at last one year would suggest that he is converting himself more into a batting all-rounder across formats, with his left-arm spin turning into a secondary skill from the primary one.

It is believed that the pounding that his right knee takes while landing of his front foot while bowling has had its impact.

Advertisement

In his senior career (domestic and international), which also includes domestic first-class, List A and IPL games, Jadeja has bowled over 7000 overs in nearly 630 games across formats, for 897 scalps.
Add to it the overs bowled in the nets and the 13,000 runs scored at the senior level (domestic and international), and it gets worse.

It will take a considerable amount of time and a thorough rehabilitation programme before he can make a comeback to international cricket.

First published on: 03-09-2022 at 07:16:11 pm
Next Story

Helpless animals targeted due to greed: Delhi court denies bail to man accused of selling tiger claws

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

As Manipur JD(U) MLAs cross over to BJP, claws out for each other

As Manipur JD(U) MLAs cross over to BJP, claws out for each other

By denying Hinduphobia, western academia and media enable it
Vamsee Juluri writes

By denying Hinduphobia, western academia and media enable it

Gujarat youth won't give an inch of land to AAP's ‘revdi & bevdi’ politics: Tejasvi Surya

Gujarat youth won't give an inch of land to AAP's ‘revdi & bevdi’ politics: Tejasvi Surya

In 5 charts: India overtakes UK as world's fifth-largest economy

In 5 charts: India overtakes UK as world's fifth-largest economy

CPI(ML)-free Kavita Krishnan stirs up fiery Left debate

CPI(ML)-free Kavita Krishnan stirs up fiery Left debate

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

Dagadusheth Halwai, the man behind Pune's most popular Ganpati temple
Know Your City

Dagadusheth Halwai, the man behind Pune's most popular Ganpati temple

What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

What the discovery of Ostrich fossils in Himalayas reveals about our climate

Premium
Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

Study says onion lowers blood sugar, then why are so many Indians diabetic still?

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad
ICYMI

‘Everybody feels the Congress has become weak’: GN Azad

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Serena Williams loses to Tomljanovic in US Open farewell
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Sep 03: Latest News