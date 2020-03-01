‘I didn’t even realise when I took the catch’: Ravindra Jadeja on Neil Wagner’s dismissal

Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with Mayank Agarwal after taking the catch to dismiss Neil Wagner (Source: Reuters) Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with Mayank Agarwal after taking the catch to dismiss Neil Wagner (Source: Reuters)

Ravindra Jadeja pulled off an absolute stunner to dismiss Kiwi tailender Neil Wagner on Day 2 of the second Test at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Sunday. Jadeja timed his jump to the perfection to pluck the fast-travelling ball out of thin air with his left hand.

“I was expecting him (Wagner) to score towards deep square leg. But I didn’t expect the ball to come at that pace,” said Jadeja, who claimed two wickets for 22 runs and took two excellent catches in New Zealand’s first innings.

“It came so quickly with the wind and I just stuck my hand out. I didn’t even realise when I took the catch. We bowled well as a unit. We will look to bat well and bowl them out again,” the 31-year-old added.

Jadeja’s catch ended a fighting ninth-wicket partnership between Wagner and Kyle Jamieson that helped New Zealand post 235 in the first innings.

Later in the day’s play, India suffered another batting collapse as they were reduced to 90 for six wickets. Jadeja is yet to walk out to bat as Umesh Yadav was sent as a nightwatchman against the menacing BlackCaps bowling attack.

Trent Boult spearheaded the bowling attack taking three wickets including the wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara with a beauty of a delivery from round the wicket. Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant will come out to bat as India would like to post a fighting total on the board to level the series.

