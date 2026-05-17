Ravindra Jadeja left out by RR for IPL match vs DC due to workload management

The 37-year-old Jadeja, who returned to his first IPL franchise via a trade deal from Chennai Super Kings ahead of the season, has featured in 11 matches. (BCCI/Creimas Photo)

Rajasthan Royals’ veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was omitted from the crucial fixture against Delhi Capitals on Sunday due to workload-related issues. Speaking after losing the toss and being asked to bat first, Rajasthan skipper Riyan Parag revealed that Jadeja was left out of the side to manage his workload levels. Uttar Pradesh-born wicket-keeper Ravi Singh replaced Jadeja in the XI, making his IPL debut.

Interestingly, the Royals have only featured in two matches in three weeks this month, enduring successive losses to Delhi and the Gujarat Titans.

“As far as today is concerned, there’s just one change. Jaddu bhai misses out because of his load management and all of that,” said Parag, who is also returning for his first match since picking up a hamstring injury in the previous match against Delhi in Jaipur.