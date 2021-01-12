Ravindra Jadeja in doubt for England series

Ravindra Jadeja is congratulated by teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Matthew Wade during play on day two of the third cricket test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (Source: AP)

Ravindra Jadeja is set to undergo surgery on his broken thumb on January 2 and is likely to miss the Test series against England in February. India will also sweat on the fitness of Jasprit Bumrah and R Ashwin for the final Test in the ongoing series against Australia in Brisbane on January 15. Bumrah suffered from abdominal strain on the penultimate day of the Sydney Test and Ashwin had a severe back pain that he gritted through to star in India’s historic rear-guard action to save the Test.

It’s expected that both Ashwin and Bumrah will recover in time but Hanuma Vihari will miss the last Test, due to hamstring injury. India is likely to play Mayank Agarwal for Vihari and the decision on who will replace Jadeja will be taken after inspecting the conditions at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Mohammad Shami, who fractured his right arm, is already a doubtful starter for the first two Tests against England. It’s not clear whether Hardik Pandya, who isn’t playing the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament is fit enough to bowl. Ishant Sharma, who missed the Australian tour due to a side strain, will prove his fitness in the ongoing T20 domestic tournament Syed Mushtaq Ali while Bhuvaneshwar Kumar picked up three wickets in his first match in the tournament on January 10.

India’s walking wounded list has swelled to 10. Here is the list of 10 players who got injured in this tour of Australia.

1) Mohammad Shami — Fracture in right arm

2) Umesh Yadav – calf injury

3) Jasprit Bumrah – Abdomen strain

4) KL Rahul – Wrist sprain

5) R Ashwin – Back tweak

6) Rishabh Pant – Sore elbow

7) Ravindra Jadeja – fracture in left thumb

8) Hanuma Vihari – hamstring

9) Manish Pandey – Tennis Elbow

10) Shreyas Iyer – Shoulder injury

The injury roster swells to 12 if you include Ishant Sharma and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar who suffered injuries in IPL and had to miss the tour of Australia. And 13 as Hardik Pandya is yet to start bowling long spells in competitive matches.