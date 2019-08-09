Watch: Ravindra Jadeja imitates Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah

Ravindra Jadeja was at his entertaining best on Thursday even as India’s ODI vs West Indies was called off on Thursday. In a video posted by BCCI on Friday, Jadeja is seen playing a ‘Heads Up Challenge’ with Rohit Sharma – a game where the India opener needs to guess who Jadeja is mimicking.

Rohit took very little time to identify Jasprit Bumrah’s caricature, but had to spend some more time trying to figure out Virat Kohli’s. Kohli, who is also seen in the background in the video, is seen being amused at Jadeja’s efforts to imitate him.

Rain initially delayed the first ODI between India and West Indies on Friday, before they came down again, forcing the match to be abandoned after the first 13 overs.

Kohli and the India team seemed to be in high spirits through the rain interruption on Thursday.

The skipper danced to local songs at Providence Stadium. He even shook a leg with his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Universe Boss Chris Gayle. Kedar Jadhav also joined Kohli later as the two performed together to the delight of the local crowd.