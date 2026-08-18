‘Favourite present-day cricketer’: England legend hails Jadeja after rare Test double

Ravindra Jadeja became only the fourth Test player with 4000 runs and 350 wickets during the Galle Test. (CREIMAS)

England batting legend Geoffrey Boycott effused praise on India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja after he achieved a unique Test double during the Galle Test against Sri Lanka.

On Monday, Jadeja entered an exclusive club of elite Test all-rounders, becoming only the fourth player ever to achieve the double of at least 4000 runs and 350 wickets in the longest format. With his three-wicket haul, Jadeja joined Kapil Dev, Ian Botham and Daniel Vettori as the only all-rounders to achieve the landmark.

Jadeja stands out in the club in that he possesses the highest batting average and the best bowling average among the quartet.