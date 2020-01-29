Follow Us:
Ravindra Jadeja drops an easy catch, fans ask when did that happen last?

Santer’s bat got a leading edge and Jadeja came running from the backward point to grab that one. Sadly the all-rounder failed to get a hold of it. This came as a big surprise for the fans and they reacted to the same.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: January 29, 2020 4:16:03 pm

Defending a total of 179, Team India displayed an ordinary display of fielding at Hamilton on Wednesdy. Apart from conceding extra runs from the poor fielding at the fence, team’s extraordinary fielder Ravinder Jadeja dropped an easy catch in the 10th over.

Mitchell Santner was on the strike and Bumrah bowled a cutter to him. Santner was early to close his bat-face and the ball popped up off the leading edge. Santer’s bat got a leading edge and Jadeja came running from the backward point to grab that one. Sadly the all-rounder failed to get a hold of it. This came as a big surprise for the fans and they reacted to the same.

Witnessing this from none other than Team India’s best fielder, netizens were shocked at the misfield! Some fans came up with Jadeja’s defence as some called it a once in a blue moon incidence, while some asked when did it last happen? Check out a few reactions below:

