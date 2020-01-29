Ravindra Jadeja drops an easy catch, fans ask when did that happen last?

Defending a total of 179, Team India displayed an ordinary display of fielding at Hamilton on Wednesdy. Apart from conceding extra runs from the poor fielding at the fence, team’s extraordinary fielder Ravinder Jadeja dropped an easy catch in the 10th over.

Mitchell Santner was on the strike and Bumrah bowled a cutter to him. Santner was early to close his bat-face and the ball popped up off the leading edge. Santer’s bat got a leading edge and Jadeja came running from the backward point to grab that one. Sadly the all-rounder failed to get a hold of it. This came as a big surprise for the fans and they reacted to the same.

Fielding has been really ordinary today….. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 29, 2020

Witnessing this from none other than Team India’s best fielder, netizens were shocked at the misfield! Some fans came up with Jadeja’s defence as some called it a once in a blue moon incidence, while some asked when did it last happen? Check out a few reactions below:

Feels like 90s again

Jadeja dropping a catch

Md. missing a 4..

paise pahunch gaye lagta hai :P#Punintended#cricketIndia@SirJadeja is my favourite player — Amitesh Kamani (@Amitesh_Kamani) January 29, 2020

Yesterday Arnab Goswami was silent Today Ravindra Jadeja dropped a catch At this rate, Salman Khan will get married tomorrow.#INDvsNZ — Rajesh nayak (@msd_junior1) January 29, 2020

Bumrah clobbered, Jadeja drops a catch…doesn’t look like India’s day — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 29, 2020

Santner dropped Jadeja’s catch previously, now Jadeja dropped Santner’s catch. Brotherhood of CSK bois 😂#NZvsInd #IndvsNZ — The Aaryaveer (@theaaryaveer64) January 29, 2020

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd