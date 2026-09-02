‘It’s done now’: India’s Test team should move on from Jadeja, says former batter

Former India wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta has urged the Indian team management to move on from veteran Ravindra Jadeja in Test cricket, with the 37-year-old no longer being the first-choice spinner in the side. Dasgupta added that the performances in the two-match tour to Sri Lanka last month indicated Jadeja’s waning presence with the ball.

While Jadeja picked up four wickets, Dasgupta lamented that the senior left-arm spinner could not make a substantial contribution on the fifth day of the second Test in Colombo. India entered the play with a deficit of only 16 runs and four wickets, but failed to dislodge the stubborn Sri Lankan lower-order led by left-hander Sonal Dinusha’s century. Though Jadeja claimed three for 94, Sri Lanka extended their lead to 216 after being asked to follow-on by the visitors.

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Jadeja picked up eight wickets across four innings. However, according to Dasgupta, the Indian spin unit, except young left-arm spinner Manav Suthar, lacked attacking qualities on tour.

“Apart from Manav, our spinners didn’t look as lethal as we expected. I’m not saying there is no ability. On such pitches, Jadeja has always been very destructive and lethal. I thought he would be crucial on the fifth day. He has been a great servant, but it’s done now. He was not as accurate as he is. His action is very shoulder-dominant,” Dasgupta said in a video on his YouTube channel.

A series of no-ball issues had affected Jadeja and the other spinners’ rhythm during the series. Saransh Jain, playing his first Test in Colombo, bowled four no-balls while Ravindra Jadeja overstepped once. Manav Suthar, though, did not overstep as India struggled to close out Sri Lanka after enforcing the follow-on.

“If you are not careful in the nets, it will happen. Even when I was playing, a lot of them would bowl from ahead and say it would not happen in the match, but they would repeat the same thing in the match. You need to avoid this in the nets. This issue is not new with Jadeja, it has only gotten more,” added Dasgupta.

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The former India wicket-keeper also claimed that off-spinner Washington Sundar could fill into Jadeja’s shoes as the spin-bowling all-rounder, with Suthar emerging as the front-line left-arm spinner in the side.

“We need the next line of spinners to be ready. We need Washington Sundar to be ready. He is absolutely the same as Jadeja. So when Jadeja decides to hang up his boots, you need someone who can do the same work. We have to make sure he is ready. It is an important slot,” he added.

Jadeja remains as one of the most successful Test all-rounders, becoming only the fourth man to achieve the double of 4000 runs and 350 wickets in the format during the Sri Lanka series.