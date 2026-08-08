Jadeja cracks up coach Gambhir during India’s warmup match vs SLC XI

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India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja cricked up the usually stoic Gautam Gambhir during day 2 of India’s warmup match against Sri Lanka XI on Saturday. In a video uploaded on X, Jadeja can be seem mimicking a bowling action, which the commentators attributed to Kuldeep Yadav, and saying something to the India head coach which resulted in Gambhir letting out a guffaw.
In the match, Devdutt Padikkal assured his spot in India’s playing eleven for the opening Test with a stylish century while seasoned Rishabh Pant and his understudy Dhruv Jurel failed to make the most of favourable batting conditions.
At the end of the second day, India finished its first innings at 357 for eight in 90 overs. Padikkal’s artistic unbeaten 142 and a gritty 63 (retired out) by veteran Jadeja were the highlights, while Manav Suthar (41) also impressed with the bat on his maiden overseas international assignment.
#1 All-rounder for a reason.😂
Ravindra Jadeja can bat, bowl, field, and apparently, crack Gautam Gambhir too. 😆
Watch Day 3 of SLC XI vs #TeamIndia tomorrow, 10 AM onwards, LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.#SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/TWbJzVPEed
— Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 8, 2026
The pitch had become much easier to bat on, and Padikkal took full advantage, hitting 18 delectable boundaries to show that he is ready to reclaim his rightful place now that first-choice No. 3 batter Sai Sudharsan has been ruled out of the series after failing to recover in time from his big-toe injury.
With Yashasvi Jaiswal (0) falling off the second delivery of the day while attempting to flash at left-arm seamer Vishwa Fernando (1/42), KL Rahul (40) and Padikkal added 96 for the second wicket.
While Rahul played himself in, the sinewy Padikkal was a treat to watch, opening with a couple of cover drives off fuller deliveries before unleashing some delectable cuts both in front of and behind point. He was particularly severe on right arm pacer Ishitha Wijesundara who was hit for multiple boundaries. Anything short from pacers or spinners was pulled with a lot of disdain. The famous ‘Nataraja Shot’ also came out of the closet against the pacers.
The hallmark of Padikkal’s batting was the extra second he almost seems to have while deciding on his execution. His defence has also got tighter and the footwork against spinners has been exemplary. A pull shot off off-spinner Ramesh Mendis brought up his ton in just 121 balls before he was asked to retire.
By then, he had added 72 runs for the third wicket with Jadeja, who again showed why he is a valuable asset as a middle order batter overseas even as his spin bowling stocks has depleted quite considerably.
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