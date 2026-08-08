Jadeja cracks up coach Gambhir during India’s warmup match vs SLC XI

India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja cricked up the usually stoic Gautam Gambhir during day 2 of India’s warmup match against Sri Lanka XI on Saturday. In a video uploaded on X, Jadeja can be seem mimicking a bowling action, which the commentators attributed to Kuldeep Yadav, and saying something to the India head coach which resulted in Gambhir letting out a guffaw.

In the match, Devdutt Padikkal assured his spot in India’s playing eleven for the opening Test with a stylish century while seasoned Rishabh Pant and his understudy Dhruv Jurel failed to make the most of favourable batting conditions.

At the end of the second day, India finished its first innings at 357 for eight in 90 overs. Padikkal’s artistic unbeaten 142 and a gritty 63 (retired out) by veteran Jadeja were the highlights, while Manav Suthar (41) also impressed with the bat on his maiden overseas international assignment.