India vs West Indies: Ravindra Jadeja scores maiden Test hundred in Rajkot

India vs West Indies: Ravindra Jadeja scored 100*. (Reuters/File)

India allrounder Ravindra Jadeja on Friday hammered his maiden Test hundred on Day 2 of the first Test against West Indies n at his home ground of Rajkot. The left-handed batsman scored five fours and five sixes in the innings as he reached the milestone in 132 balls at a strike rate of 75.75. Jadeja remained unbeaten on 100 as skipper Virat Kohli called for the declaration of Indian innings at 649/9.

Jadeja came to the crease in the first session of the day after Rishabh Pant was dismissed by Devendra Bishoo for 92. The 29-year-old stuck in the middle with skipper Virat Kohli till Lunch and saw the captain scoring a brilliant hundred.

That’s a huge cake for team India with some local icing with a royal touch @imjadeja #INDvWIN — Gautam Bhimani (@gbhimani) October 5, 2018

राजपूत का राजकोट में राज….क्या तलवारबाज़ी 🙏🙌

1st Test hundred for Sir Jadeja 👏👏 #IndvWI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 5, 2018

After Lunch, Jadeja continued to pile on runs, even with India continuing to lose wickets on the other end. After the dismissal of Kuldeep Yadav, the allrounder went after West Indies bowler and stitched a 55-run partnership with Umesh Yadav to take India across 600. After Umesh’s dismissal, with just one wicket to go, Jadeja decided to not rotate the strike and kept on batting himself to achieve the milestone.

The batsmen received massive applause from the dugout. Immediately after Jadeja’s ton, Kohli called for his batsmen to return as India declared the innings.

