WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja submits his ‘catch of the decade’ nomination with a jaw-dropping blinder

Ravindra Jadeja showed peak levels of agility in the outfield as he pulled off a blinder to be remembered for ages to come to dismiss New Zealand tailender Neil Wagner on Sunday at Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

In the 72nd over of New Zealand’s first innings on day 2 of the second Test, Wagner pulled a short delivery from Mohammed Shami towards the leg side. Jadeja, at square leg, was not standing at the edge of the boundary. The all-rounder had to move back as the ball was flying over his head but he jumped in the air and plucked the ball off thin air with his left hand.

The 31-year-old did not celebrate wildly after taking the catch but spread his arms as he got up after taking the catch. The ridiculous blinder from Jadeja is already the contender for the ‘catch of the decade’.

Here are a few reactions to the dismissal:

The many dimensions of Ravindra Jadeja on display today. The wicket of de Grandhomme, the excellent catch of BJ Watling and now this stunner of Neil Wagner. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 1, 2020

Which is the best one handed catch in recent times.. RT for Jadeja Like for Stokes#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/UKH1vn2dFB — Rohit Sharma™ (@Ro45FC_) March 1, 2020

Jadeja can catch everything. No wonder his home ground is called Rajcaught. #NZvInd pic.twitter.com/cxilp9Q7gx — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 1, 2020

Every time jadeja takes a stunning catch

Newton be like #NZvIND #jadeja pic.twitter.com/YuEfFnrtH1 — Robert Starc (Tony Downey, Jr.) (@Sharads77442495) March 1, 2020

The catch ended a 51-run partnership for the ninth wicket between Wagner and Kyle Jamieson. The southpaw scored 21 runs from 41 deliveries in the crucial partnership.

India’s fielding was top notch throughout the day’s play. Jadeja caught another one to dismiss wicketkeeper-batsman BJ Watling. Skipper Virat Kohli took one that was keeping low in the slip cordon to dismiss Henry Nicholls. Rishabh Pant too covered a lot of ground to deny Jamieson his maiden Test half-century by just one run.

The excellent fielding effort helped India end hosts’ first innings for 235, taking a seven-run lead.

