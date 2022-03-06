I think Ravindra Jadeja’s position is a little low for the way he is batting at the moment: Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja shared eight wickets as India beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs in the first test on Sunday.

Ashwin took 4-21, while Jadeja had 4-46 as Sri Lanka collapsed to 178 all out (60 overs) after India had enforced the follow-on on day three.

Jadeja picked up 5-41 in the first innings, to go with his impressive 175 not out in India’s innings of 574-8 declared, as the visitors conceded a 400-run first-innings lead.

He became only the third Indian cricketer to score 150 runs and take a five-wicket haul in the same game and was named man of the match for his exploits across the three days. He finished with a match haul of 9-87.

“I would say this is my lucky ground. Whenever I come here I get positive vibes. I was looking to build a partnership with Rishabh, give him the strike and enjoy his batting from the other end. To be honest I don’t know about any stat. Feeling very good, happy to score runs and pick wickets for the team. Obviously as a player you boost your confidence with such a performance. I have not done anything differently, just played to my strengths and I give myself time to settle down. I look to keep it very simple out in the middle. I haven’t played with the SG pink ball, so it is going to be different and I will practice for a couple of days, hopefully it comes good,” said Jadeja after the game.

Jadeja’s bowling partner Ashwin praised his work with the willow and said, “He has really come a long way in the last four-five years. I think his position is a little low for the way he is batting at the moment. His batting has gone one notch higher. He knows what he is doing and it reflects in the way he is batting.”

Skipper Rohit Sharma was all praise for the southpaw and said, “The highlight of the game was Jadeja. There was a question whether to declare or not, it was the team’s decision, Jadeja’s decision to put them in and shows how selfless he is,” he added.

India lead the two-match series 1-0, and will like to gain full 24 points from the rubber by winning the Pink Ball Test in Bengaluru, starting March 12.

