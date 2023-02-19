‘Paanch baar stump ki aawaz aayi hai jor jor se’, Ravindra Jadeja elaborates his bowling vs Australia to Axar Patel

For Ravindra Jadeja, bowling on day three of the second India-Australia Test was as simple as it gets.

“When you get wickets like this in India, it’s obviously good. The role and responsibility of a spinner get elevated. I try to bowl in the stump line since most of their (Australia) batters try to play sweep and reverse sweep shots. If they miss, the ball that stays low will hit the stumps. Luckily, that’s what happened today. Paanch baar stump ki aawaz aayi hai jor jor se (The sound of stumps crashing reverberated five times),” he told fellow left-arm orthodox Axar Patel after India’s six wicket win on Sunday.

Jadeja secured a seven wicket haul in the second innings as India bowled out Australia in the first session for 113. The southpaw all-rounder went on to claim a second player of the match and has 17 wickets in the two Tests so far following a comeback to international cricket from an injury.

While Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin have picked 31 of India’s 40 wickets across the two Tests, for Axar Patel, wickets and overs haven’t come as regularly as the all-rounder would’ve wished.

“Sir, meri toh bowling aa nahi rhi. Are you bowling this way so that I don’t get overs,” Axar joked around with Jadeja at the Arun Jaitley Stadium after their win.

He would then inquire his senior teammate about his strategy with the bat during his 55-run stand with Virat Kohli in India’s first innings on day two.

“At that time the situation was a little tough. Four wickets had fallen quickly, inside three-four overs,” Jadeja said. “So the plan was to stay in the middle for some time and build a partnership. On this wicket, a good ball could come at you anytime. But I tried to trust myself and play with the bat in front of pad as much as possible. Virat and I were talking to play as straight as possible because the ball wasn’t bouncing a lot. It was keeping low a little.”

On Jadeja’s comeback

“Aap 6 mahine break pe the toh yehi soch rhe the kya jaate hi sb kuch wasool krna hai, Gujarati dimaag yahi dauda rhe the kya? (You were out of action for six months, were you thinking of making up for it as soon as you return),” Axar enquired of Jadeja.

“I actually missed a lot of cricket. The World Cup, a lot of bilaterals. Hopefully, it keeps going like this going forward and Ashwin, you and I keep winning India matches,” the latter replied.

Jadeja had sustained a knee injury during the 2022 Asia Cup India-Pakistan group stage match and had undergone a surgery in September. Before making his comeback in Indian colors, Jadeja claimed eight wickets for Saurashtra in a Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu in Chennai.

On Axar’s batting prowess

Even if he hasn’t been among the wickets as his other two spin partners have, Axar Patel has scored two crucial fifties in the two innings he’s played for India in the series, only behind Rohit Sharma in the run scoring tally so far.

“You’re not getting to bowl but when you go out to bat, it doesn’t seem like you’ll get dismissed. It feels like you’re batting on a different surface, it doesn’t feel like we’re batting on turning track or low bounce pitch. Their bowlers look ordinary,” Jadeja conceded.

To which Axar replied, “Last time, you’d told me that they were looking to hit our pads, so I was trying to defend that. Whenever I go, I think of hitting the ball that comes in my slot and defend the good deliveries. They had a left arm spinner in this match. It felt like we were facing off spin for a long time. So when a left armer comes it feels different owing to an incoming delivery.”

He further added, “Sweep and reverse sweeps are hard to execute. So it’s just as you said, I’m taking my bat forward so that the ball doesn’t hit my pads. I play on the merit of the ball.”