India vs South Africa: Ravindra Jadeja becomes second fastest Indian to scalp 200 Test wickets

Ravindra Jadeja added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the second-fastest Indian to reach 200 wickets in Test cricket.

Ravindra Jadeja took 44 matches to complete this milestone. (Twitter/BCCI)

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja added another feather to his illustrious cap as he became the second-fastest Indian to reach 200 wickets in Test cricket. The 30-year-old removed Dean Elgar on Day 3 of the opening Test against South Africa on Friday to achieve this feat.

Jadeja took 44 matches to complete this milestone, while India’s highest wicket-taker in Test Anil Kumble had done it 47 matches. R Ashwin leads the chart as he took only 37 Tests to pick 200 wickets in the longest format of the game.

In the process, Jadeja also became the fastest left-arm bowler to scalp 200 wickets, surpassing the likes of Rangana Herath, Mitchell Johnson, Mitchell Starc and Wasim Akram.

At the close of play on Day 3, South Africa were batting on 385/8, with Keshav Maharaj and debutant Senuran Muthusamy present at the crease. Opener Dean Elgar made 160, while Quinton de Kock scored 111 for the visitors.

In response to India’s first innings total of 502/7, South Africa are still trailing by 117 runs with two wickets in hand.

