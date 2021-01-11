Watch: Tim Paine tries to sledge, R Ashwin gives it back to him

Ravichandran Ashwin and Tim Paine in action on Day 5 at the SCG (Screenshot)

Ravichandran Ashwin and Tim Paine were heard exchanging some sledges in the heat of the battle during the last session of the drawn SCG Test on Monday, as Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari frustrated the hosts to keep the series alive at 1-1 heading into the final Test later this week.

On two occasions, Ashwin was seen backing away from his stance and looking at Paine as the Australia captain became more and more vocal as the game petered out to a draw.

In the 122nd over of the innings, Paine was heard on the stump mic saying: “Can’t wait to get you to the Gabba, Ash,” – referring to India’s reluctance to travel to Brisbane for the fourth Test due to the hard quarantine rules in the city.

Where to get full transcript of conversations from stump mics. — Prithi Ashwin (@prithinarayanan) January 11, 2021

“Just like we wanna get you to India, may be your last series,” was the reply from Ashwin.

There was salt on Paine’s wound the very next over. Josh Hazlewood got Hanuma Vihari to nick one through behind the stumps but a diving Paine spilled the catch. Paine had earlier dropped Rishabh Pant twice during the first session of the day.

Even as the Australians ramped up their aggression in the final session of the day, with chances of a win going up in smoke bit by bit as Vihari and Ashwin put on a block-athon, the Indians held firm and the two teams shook hands with one over left in the day. The two teams will now head to Brisbane for the final Test of the series.