Ravichandran Ashwin turns interviewer in Brisbane

Ravichandran Ashwin with Washington Sundar, T Natarajan and Shardul Thakur at the end of Day 3 at the Gabba (BCCI)

Ravichandran Ashwin, who is out of the Brisbane Test with an injury, turned interviewer after Day 3 witnessed some heroics from the team’s new entrants Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar. Ashwin was also seen roping in T Natarajan in the video of the interview posted by BCCI.

Ashwin Shardul about his Vivian Richards-esque cover drives which became a ‘high-seller’ at the Indian dressing room. “I haven’t practiced those, but you know its one of the days where I was batting really well and didn’t want to miss any opportunity,” Shardul told Ashwin.

“Three wickets with the ball, Steve Smith’s wicket to start your Test career with and fifty with the bat, Test cricket must be easy right?” Ashwin then told Sundar.

Sundar (62) and Shardul (67) took the Australian bowlers to the cleaners and laid the foundation of a match-changing 123-run partnership for the seventh wicket on Day 3.

Ashwin also asked India’s first innings heroes Thakur and Sundar about their mindset while stitching the partnership.

“That was great. At that point in time, I didn’t look to hit six but it was more of a reaction. I saw the ball and played that shot instinctively. So, it came out well for me. I am happy about it”, said Shardul Thakur.

Sundar said, “Test cricket is definitely a tough format and I am very happy and fortunate that I could start off in this fashion by God’s grace and a lot of support from the family. Very very fortunate”, he said.