Ravichandran Ashwin to play for Nottinghamshire in County Championship

Nottinghamshire have signed India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin as their overseas player for six matches in the County Championship. A press statement by Nottinghamshire on Thursday said the off-spinning all-rounder will take over as overseas player from James Pattinson at the end of June and is expected to feature in six of the final seven red ball matches of the season.

Advertising

“It’s a good, competitive standard of cricket over there and I can’t wait to get started,” Ashwin said.

“I’m really looking forward to joining up with Nottinghamshire, to playing cricket at an iconic venue like Trent Bridge and hopefully contributing to some County Championship victories.”

Ashwin’s stint with Nottinghamshire will start with a match against Essex on 30 June. He will then play against Somerset and Surrey. He is expected to miss Nottinghamshire’s match against Yorkshire, which will start from 18 August. India is scheduled to play a Test series against West Indies in August, and Ashwin’s international commitments are expected to keep him away from the County Championship.

Advertising

He will return to play the last three matches of the season in September, against Kent, Warwickshire and Surrey.

“We’ve signed a very good spinner, a very experienced spinner and one we hope can contribute with the bat as well. We’ve seen world-class slow bowlers have a huge match-winning effect in county cricket over many years,” said Nottinghamshire Director of Cricket, Mick Newell.

Ravichandran Ashwin is the second Indian player to have been signed by a County side this season. Ajinkya Rahane, who like Ashwin has been used as a Test specialist by India in recent times, scored a century in the second innings of his debut match for Hampshire on Wednesday.

Ashwin had turned out for Worcestershire in 2017, having picked up a five-wicket haul on debut against Gloucestershire.