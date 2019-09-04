Ravichandran Ashwin set to join Delhi Capitals for IPL 2020

Ravichandran Ashwin is set to join Delhi Capitals from Kings XI Punjab, the side he led for the past two seasons, for IPL 2020. According to ESPNCricinfo, the Delhi franchise is buying Ashwin out in an all-cash deal.

Delhi Capitals is set to be Ashwin’s fourth team in the IPL, after Chennai Super Kings, Rising Pune SuperGiants and Kings XI.

With this development, it is expected that KL Rahul will be named the new Kings XI captain. The Punjab franchise is going through an overhaul, with their entire coaching staff – led by Mike Hesson – being sacked.

“We would be more than happy to have Ashwin if KXIP is ready to release him,” Sourav Ganguly said recently. Ganguly is the mentor of the Delhi franchise.

Ashwin has played 28 IPL games for KXIP, taking 25 wickets and scoring 146 runs.

Delhi Capitals were led by Shreyas Iyer last season, the youngest of the IPL captains. With the 33-year-old Ashwin’s transfer to DC, it shall be interesting the see who gets named captain in the Delhi side.