I need watchmen throughout the night. I will go and play tomorrow: Ashwin recalls funny conversation between Pant and Rathour during 2nd Test against BAN

Ravichandran Ashwin revealed a funny incident in the Indian dressing room involving Rishabh Pant during the 3rd day of the 2nd Test against Bangladesh in the recently concluded series.

“Vikram Paaji asked Kohli whether he needed a night watchman. Kohli said that he will take care and didn’t need a night watchman. Rishabh Pant will usually keep the towel on top of his head and will lie down on the table. I don’t know the exact reason for him doing that,” Ashwin said in his YouTube channel.

“Vikram Rathour said to Pant that’Virat said he didn’t need a night watchman. Do you need?” to which Pant replied, ‘I need watchmen throughout the night. I will go and play tomorrow’. I couldn’t stop laughing when he said that casually. When I was extremely nervous, there he was relaxed and cracking a joke,” he added in the video.

“Rathour Bhai was like, “We have only Jaydev Unadkat left. Who else should we send?” Pant was like, “Send Ash Bhai, or send whoever you want. I will go bat tomorrow,” Ashwin said with a laugh.

In the tail end of the 3rd day, Bangladesh spinners, led by their talismanic skipper Shakib Al Hasan and young Mehidy Hasan Miraz, had forced Indian batters to press the panic button in a tricky chase of 145 as the visitors ended an that day’s play, tottering at 45 for 4 in the second Test at the Mirpur Stadium.

Ultimately, a dogged 71-run stand between Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer came to India’s rescue as the visitors fought back from a hopeless situation to pull off a three-wicket win over Bangladesh on Day 4.