Ashwin has not been treated properly, happy he is getting recognition: Saba Karim

Ravichandran Ashwin has “not been treated properly” but he is now getting the recognition he deserved to get many years ago, said former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim.

Ashwin has continued his brilliant form from the Australia series to the ongoing England series as well, where he has registered a century, a few five-wicket hauls and has also completed his 400 wickets in Tests.

“Whenever the Indian team has gone to play outside the Asian sub-continent, Ashwin has faced harsh decisions quite a few times. If he has bowled one bad spell or not bowled well in a Test match, he has been dropped quite a few times. I have always felt that he has not been treated properly,” said Karim during a discussion on India News.

“I am happy that he is getting the recognition he should have got many years ago… He has come and scored runs in difficult situations quite often,” added Karim.

In the 3rd Test, Ashwin became the second fastest bowler in history to reach 400 Test wickets, only after Sri Lanka Muttiah’s Muralitharan. While Muralitharan had taken 73 Tests to reach the milestone, Ashwin took 77 Tests. He surpassed New Zealand pacer Richard Hadlee and South Africa’s Dale Steyn in the list of bowlers quickest to claim 400 Test wickets. Both Hadlee and Steyn had taken 80 Tests to achieve the feat.

Ashwin is also only the third Indian spinner to get to the mark after Anil Kumble (619) and Harbhajan Singh (417).

In the course of his match-winning performance in the 2nd Test, Ashwin also overtook Harbhajan to become the second most prolific spinner for India at home.