Toggle Menu
Watch: Ravichandran Ashwin unleashes mystery ball again in TNPL, gets wickethttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/ravichandran-ashwin-mystery-ball-tnpl-wicket-5842877/

Watch: Ravichandran Ashwin unleashes mystery ball again in TNPL, gets wicket

Ashwin hides the ball behind his back till the last moment, then while keeping his left hand almost motionless, he throws the ball like throwing a balloon in the air.

Ravichandran Ashwin bowls for Dindigul Dragons in the TNPL (Twitter/Screengrab)

Ravichandran Ashwin got a wicket in the last over of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match between Dindigul Dragons and Madurai Panthers on Monday with one of the most unusual balls ever seen.

Ashwin hides the ball behind his back till the last moment, then while keeping his left hand almost motionless, he throws the ball like throwing a balloon in the air. The exaggerated flight of the ball that this action generates leaves the batsman completely flummoxed, as he finds the fielder in the deep with his shot.

Ashwin was bowling the final over of the match with 32 runs to defend. He gave away just two runs in the over and also took two wickets. Dindigul Dragons won the match by 30 runs to rack up their second successive win this season.

Earlier in the 20th over as well, Ashwin bowled another unusual delivery, though the amount of flight in this ball was considerably less.

Ravichandran Ashwin has been unleashing the full repertoire of his skills at the ongoing season of the TNPL. In the first match for Dindigul Dragons as well, he had come up with a very unusual action, though the action had not earned him any wicket.

Follow the Cricket World Cup 2019 live updates and real-time analysis on IndianExpress.com. Check the ICC Cricket World 2019 Schedule, Teams and Points Table.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Lasith Malinga to retire from ODIs after first Bangladesh match
2 Want to be consistent like Virat Kohli in West Indies, says Krunal Pandya
3 MS Dhoni should be taken into confidence by India selectors: Mohammad Azharuddin