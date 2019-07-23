Watch: Ravichandran Ashwin unleashes mystery ball again in TNPL, gets wicket

Ravichandran Ashwin got a wicket in the last over of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match between Dindigul Dragons and Madurai Panthers on Monday with one of the most unusual balls ever seen.

3. Poi Bowling Ashwin is single handedly making TNPL & more importantly TN brand of Cricket attract a million eyeballs. The branding and buzz that state organised T20 leagues badly need year after year. Peak stuff! #TNPL https://t.co/JT2sZrc34K — Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) July 22, 2019

Ashwin hides the ball behind his back till the last moment, then while keeping his left hand almost motionless, he throws the ball like throwing a balloon in the air. The exaggerated flight of the ball that this action generates leaves the batsman completely flummoxed, as he finds the fielder in the deep with his shot.

Ashwin was bowling the final over of the match with 32 runs to defend. He gave away just two runs in the over and also took two wickets. Dindigul Dragons won the match by 30 runs to rack up their second successive win this season.

Earlier in the 20th over as well, Ashwin bowled another unusual delivery, though the amount of flight in this ball was considerably less.

Ravichandran Ashwin has been unleashing the full repertoire of his skills at the ongoing season of the TNPL. In the first match for Dindigul Dragons as well, he had come up with a very unusual action, though the action had not earned him any wicket.