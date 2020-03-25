Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 25, 2020
COVID19

‘Don’t wander out’: Ashwin issues Mankading warning during India’s lockdown

The tweet comes a day after India Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the entire country would be going into a lockdown for 21 days, asking people not to step out of their houses.

March 25, 2020
IPL 2019 R Ashwin had run out Jos Buttler at the non-striker’s end in IPL 2019. (File Photo/IPL)

Ravichandran Ashwin made a humorous reference to the Mankading uproar he had started in the IPL last year to warn people of the perils of stepping out of their houses at a time the country is in lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

“…Exactly been 1 year since this run out happened. As the nation goes into a lockdown, this is a good reminder to my citizens. Don’t wander out. Stay inside, stay safe,” Ashwin tweeted on Wednesday.

“3 weeks it is … let’s stay indoors India. I repeat the consequences of irresponsible community behaviour over the next 3 weeks could cost us 2 decades,” Ashwin had tweeted after the PM’s announcement.

In the IPL in 2019, Ashwin had run out Jos Buttler at the non-striker’s end when he had strayed out of his crease, causing the cricket world to be divided whether this was within the ‘spirit’ of the game.

In a thoughtful ESPNCricinfo piece on how his life and sports in general have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, Ashwin said on Tuesday that this crisis has made him realize that the game is taken ‘too seriously’. “If we survive this pandemic, surely there is a lesson somewhere in there,” he had said.

