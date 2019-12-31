R Ashwin promises to mankad ‘anyone that goes out of the crease’ in IPL 2020

Jos Buttler was run out by R Ashwin in a controversial manner in March, 2019. (Source: IPL) Jos Buttler was run out by R Ashwin in a controversial manner in March, 2019. (Source: IPL)

Ravichandran Ashwin, who had found himself amidst a controversy involving the mankading of Jos Buttler in the Indian Premier League (IPL) this year, indicated that he will again repeat the same to “anyone that goes out of the crease” on Monday.

The 33-year-old leg-spinner traded to Delhi Capitals from Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) before the IPL auction in December. Now, in his new franchise, he has vowed to repeat mankading next year during an interactive session with his fans on Twitter.

Anyone that goes out of the crease. ✅ — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 30, 2019

In this year’s IPL which was won by Mumbai Indians, Ashwin had mankaded the England wicketkeeper in Kings XI Punjab’s clash with Rajasthan Royals in March. Chasing a target of 185, Royals had started off well with Buttler flashing his bat superbly until Ashwin took the bails off before even delivering his ball to dismiss the batsman.

The pair had exchanged words after the incident, where Buttler was clearly out of the crease. It took the third umpire to declare an outright dismissal which changed the course of the match. KXIP went on to register a 14-run win over Rajasthan Royals, who were restricted to 170 for nine in the chase.

In IPL 2020, Ashwin will join the likes of Ajinkya Rahane, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Jason Roy, and Chris Woakes at the Delhi Capitals.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd