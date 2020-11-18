R Ashwin can still be a valuable asset for India in T20Is: Mohammad Kaif

Ravichandran Ashwin's last game in T20Is came against West Indies in July 2017. (File)

Mohammad Kaif, the former India cricketer and Delhi Capitals’ assistant coach, on Wednesday batted for red-ball specialist Ravichandran Ashwin to represent the national team in the shorter format of the game.

Ashwin, who switched to Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 from Kings XI Punjab, picked up 13 wickets in 15 games in the UAE. He scalped the wickets of players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Chris Gayle at an economy rate of 7.66.

Despite his performances, the 34-year-old was not included in India’s ODI and T20I squads for their tour of Australia. Ashwin was named in the squad for the Test series which is slated to begin from December 17.

Thinking that he can be “a valuable asset” in the shorter format for India, Kaif tweeted, “Virat, Rohit, Pollard, Gayle, Warner, QDK, Karun, Buttler, Smith, Paddikal, Pooran. Read and re-read @ashwinravi99’s list of big scalps from IPL 13, mostly in power plays. Feel Ash can still be a valuable asset for India in T20Is.”

Virat, Rohit, Pollard, Gayle, Warner, QDK, Karun, Buttler, Smith, Paddikal, Pooran. Read and re-read @ashwinravi99’s list of big scalps from IPL 13, mostly in power plays. Feel Ash can still be a valuable asset for India in T20Is. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) November 18, 2020

Ashwin’s last game in T20Is came against West Indies in July 2017 while his last match in ODIs was against the same side in June 2017.

Meanwhile, the Chennai-born spinner is preparing for the upcoming Test series which will begin with a day-night contest at Adelaide. On Monday, in the net session, Ashwin was seen launching volleys to KL Rahul using a tennis racquet.

India and Australia are slated to square off against each other in three ODIs, three T20Is, and four Tests. The tour will commence with the three-match ODI series, slated to begin from November 27 in Sydney.

The four-match series will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC). India and Australia are at the top two spots in the WTC standings.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd